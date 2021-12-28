Unvaccinated people could be paid a visit by Covid jab teams hoping to get more people protected from the virus, according to reports.
Government Ministers are set to be considering a plan where door-to-door visits would be made in areas with low uptake of the vaccine, as another way to tackle soaring infection rates.
Comment: The psychopathic elite just won't let it go. They are still pushing the dangerous mRNA vaccines although the virus is only as dangerous as the common cold is.
They are diagnosing Covid infections with PCR tests which are not a reliable method for diagnosing any kind of infections. When they say "soaring infection rates" it means just a positive PCR test which in reality does not mean the person is infected.
It is just an illusion so they can keep the totalitarian control over population.
The tactic would also help encourage people who may want to get jabbed but who don't have easy access to vaccine centres.
A Cabinet Minister told the Mail on Sunday:
"I think anything that encourages the vaccine-hesitant is sensible.
"The mood in the country is hardening against people who refuse to be vaccinated.
"I am all in favour of free choice but there comes a point when you cannot lock up 90 per cent of the country who are vaccinated for the ten per cent who refuse to be."While tens of millions of doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the UK, there are substantial numbers of people who are completely unvaccinated.
More than a million slots for vaccinations are still available in the run-up to the New Year.
However around 10% of appointments have been missed nationwide while hundreds of thousands of appointments remain unfilled since Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged those eligible to book a third jab.
Comment: Why should someone who has had the disease and has a natural immunity against it get a vaccine against the same virus at all?
The report comes as it emerged the number of people getting their first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine rose by around 46% in the week up to December 21.
In total, 221,564 first doses were administered in England in the week of December 15-21, a 46% increase from the previous week, and 279,112 second doses were administered, a 39% jump, the Department for Health and Social Care said.
The largest increase was seen among young people, with an 85% increase in first doses for those aged 18 and 24 and a 71% increase in first doses for those aged 25 to 30.
Comment: Increased vaccination rate is probably a reason for increased mortality rate from blood clots and cardiovascular complications among young people.
The news comes as a senior NHS doctor warned "stragglers" who were eligible for a booster but had yet not had one that there was "no time to lose".
"The evidence is clear," said NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis. "One or two jabs can help but they do not provide the protection we all need against Omicron.
Comment: It is another lie and manipulation of people's fear so they can push the dangerous vaccines even more. From the available data so far, the new Omicron variant is just a mild variant of the virus with no complications and hospitalizations. Just like the common cold or a mild flue infection.
go ahead,make my day!