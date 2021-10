"I've been told that natural immunity could fall off a cliff, rendering people susceptible to infection. But here we are now, over a year and a half into the clinical experience of observing patients who were infected, and natural immunity is effective and going strong, and that's because with natural immunity, the body develops antibodies to the entire surface of the virus, not just a spike protein constructed from a vaccine."

There's a lot we don't know about the current state of the pandemic. What we can say for almost certain now is that if you had Covid and recovered your immune system has all the tools it needs to combat the disease going forward. Marty Makary from Johns Hopkins University put it this way:"During every month of this pandemic, I've had debates with other public researchers about the effectiveness and durability of natural immunity," he wrote in an Op-Ed for U.S. News & World Report in August.The goal here is to get the government and other entities to recognize prior immunity as an alternative to vaccination or testing "credentials." So I give you some of the best threads and info you can use to support this claim:First, my co-founder Aaron Ginn:Seth Stuck has a tremendous thread with some of the same studies but an excellent summary of new ones as well. He's still adding to it!Aaron Ginn and Seth Stuck cite these studies: