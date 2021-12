US warns Russia over Ukraine as fears of war rise

Wide-ranging ties

Xi, Biden wrap up 'virtual' meeting amid rising tension

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have held a video meeting, as friction persists in both countries' relations with the West.In their opening remarks at the virtual summit on Wednesday, Putin and Xi hailed relations between Russia and China, with the Russian leader declaring them "a proper example of interstate cooperation in the 21st century"."I appreciate it very much," the Chinese leader said.Putin also said that he plans to meet with Xi in person in Beijing in February and attend the 2022 Olympics.Tensions between Russia and Western countries have escalated in recent months over a Russian military build-up near the border with Ukraine.The Ukrainian government has accused Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive.The Kremlin denies it plans to invade and says the West is gripped by Russophobia.Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would discuss tensions in Europe and "aggressive" rhetoric from the United States and NATO."The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense right now and requires discussion between allies," Peskov said, referring to Moscow and Beijing.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the meeting was expected to "further enhance the high-level mutual trust between the two sides".Al Jazeera's Katrina Yu, reporting from Beijing: "The strength of this bilateral relationship seems to be based on two things ... It's extremely practical," Yu said, referring to the mutual investments and trade ties.They also value each other "enormously when it comes to the diplomatic side of things," she said, noting the "common criticism" that they have received from the US and Europe.Russia has cultivated closer ties with China as its relations with the West have worsened, and Putin has used the partnership as a way of balancing US influence while striking lucrative deals, especially on energy.The summit comes years after Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula led to a serious rift with its Western partners and a subsequent turn towards its neighbour to the east.According to Yu, many in the West perceive this relationship as a "potentially growing threat to Western interests".Russia and China do not only cooperate militarily but have also strengthened ties on the diplomatic and economic fronts.Peskov earlier said the two leaders were expected to hold a long conversation with a broad agenda includingTheir discussion took place eight days after a Russia-US video call in which US President Joe Biden warned Putin against invading Ukraine andBiden warned Putin that Russia would face painful sanctions that would cause resounding economic harm if it invaded Ukraine again.The meeting also comes as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried met in Moscow to discuss Moscow's demand for security guarantees."A thorough discussion took place on the issue of security guarantees [for Russia]the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, with no further details.Russia and China have faced sanctions over their internal policies in the past - China over abuses against minorities, especially Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, and for its crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.Beijing and Washington also remain at odds over trade and technology, among other issues.