Fauci made the suggestion during an interview with The Washington Post, recommending families ask their holiday guests about their COVID vaccination status and even potentially require the vaccine before celebrations take place.
"When you get vaccinated, and you have a vaccinated group, and you are in an indoor setting, you can enjoy, as we have traditionally over the years, dinners and gatherings within the home with people who are vaccinated," Fauci explained.Fauci continued by citing data indicating the vaccinated are at a much less risk of hospitalization or death in the event they do contract a breakthrough case of COVID.
"And that's the reason why people should, if they invite people over their home, essentially ask and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated, or give their honest and good faith word that they have been vaccinated," he continued.
"So, vaccinated puts you in a much different position than the extreme vulnerability of people who are not vaccinated, because all you have to do is look at the data and look at those areas of the country, those states, those communities that are under-vaccinated," Fauci said.
Comment: It is just another lie. The available data shows us that the 75% of the hospitalized patients is Singapore and 77% of them in Britain were fully vaccinated against Covid. Similar data comes from Israel also. The Covid mRNA vaccines are dangerous experimental gene therapy with many severe short term side effect, many unknown long term side effects and possible death.
The same statistics apply for the people who were receiving the flu vaccines in the past years.
"There's no doubt they have a much higher degree of infection, a much higher degree of hospitalization, and a much higher degree of death."
Comment: The latest study tells us that fully vaccinated healthcare workers carry 251 times viral load, pose threat to unvaccinated patients, co-workers. Vaccinated people are potential sources of more dangerous mutations of the virus and the vaccinations itself does not prevents transmission of the infection.
So, we can see that it is not about their care for the public health. It is not about the virus.
It is about who obeys their outrageous lies and comply with the totalitarian system on the rise.
Despite the omicron variant spreading to numerous states, the delta variant still accounts for over 99% of COVID cases detected in the country.
Florida and Illinois are some of the latest states to detect omicron, just days after the first case in the U.S. was detected in San Francisco.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced earlier this week that 19 states have detected the omicron variant so far.
move the goal posts on when Americans can start returning to normal life throughout the fluctuating COVID crisis, particularly when it comes to the freedoms of those who are fully vaccinated.
