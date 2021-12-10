SOTT Earth Changes Summary - November 2021 - Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
Thu, 09 Dec 2021 21:14 UTC
Early heavy snowfalls and record cold temperatures hit many countries around the world this month, but the US, China, and parts of Europe were the most affected.
The US Midwest and Northeast were hit by a rare November blizzard that brought 30-40mph winds, record snow, and icy temperatures. These early cold temperatures raise concerns for a harsh winter.
Much of northern China, including the capital Beijing, was hit by freezing, 10-year record low temperatures, and early snowfall, sparking highway closures and flight and train cancellations.
In the capital city of Shenyang, in Liaoning province, average snowfall reached 20 inches (51cm), the highest recorded snowfall since 1905.
After months of heavy rain and floods that damaged basic infrastructure and crops, Chinese people fear that a harsh winter might worsen food production and distribution, and make it difficult to keep homes warm in the areas hit by power outages earlier this year.
Extreme weather has pummeled at least half of Australia this month with severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, and rare snowfall. Queensland, New South Wales, and Dubbo recorded 1.6 inches (40.2mm) of rain in 30 minutes. Crops and farmland were damaged, and many roads were closed.
Things are really heating up in Australia, could all this extreme weather be connected to the suffering caused by their government's totalitarian "Covid measures"?
Heavy rains and floods continued to wreak havoc in South and Southeast Asia. Cyclone Nakri dumped 34 inches of rain in just 4 days causing serious flooding, and power outages in the central provinces of Vietnam. 60,000 homes were destroyed, and at least 18 were reported dead.
Snowfalls, heavy rains, and strong winds hit parts of Italy and Spain, one person was reported dead and several people were rescued from flooded homes.
Two powerful earthquakes, magnitude 6.4 and 6.3 respectively, hit southern Iran leaving one person dead, while a 7.5 magnitude earthquake shook the remote Amazon region of northern Peru, destroying 75 homes.
Please pay attention, and prepare accordingly!
All this and more in our SOTT Earth Changes Summary for October 2021:
