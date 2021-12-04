© Patrick Hamilton / AFP

A man has died at a caravan park in New South Wales, Australia. He is believed to have been a full-time carer for his wife and daughter, and had applied to travel with the family to reunite with his son in neighboring Queensland.The man had apparently applied for a border exemption, needed for cross-border travel under Queensland's tough Covid-19 rules, in November. People from NSW are only allowed to enter for limited reasons, and must complete a mandatory quarantine upon arrival.Anti-coronavirus measures applied by local governments in Australia are often criticized as being too harsh. The Queensland government's handling of the situation in particular has been condemned by the state's human rights commissioner. "Blanket approaches ... have not properly considered the rights of those affected by restrictions and may not have been proportionate to the risk," Scott McDougall said in his statement on the border exemption process, as quoted by Australian media.