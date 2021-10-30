Queenslanders who received fines for breaking Covid-19 rules risk having their homes seized and bank accounts frozen in a government crackdown to collect $5.2 million in repayments.The State Penalties Enforcement Register is expected to collect 3,046 unpaid fines from the pandemic on behalf of Queensland Health.The drastic measures would be used to collect 18.4 per cent of outstanding fines, worth a total of $1 million.'Queenslanders rightly expect travellers will pay for their hotel quarantine stays and not leave taxpayers to foot the bill,' Queensland Health said.What the commission debt collectors will make from recovering the unpaid fines is not yet known.Those unable to foot the bill can apply for a waiver but others will be referred to debt collectors.