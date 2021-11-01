Health Minister Yvette D'Ath announced 4,000 unvaccinated health care staff would be suspended this week with full pay leading to some "disruptions" for Queensland Health.The 4,000 workers who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19Speaking on Monday Ms D'Ath saidThe Health Minister claimed she was confident the work force of 110,000 could cope with the loss saying "we expected this."Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed Queensland's borders will open to interstate hotspots in time for Christmas. The Premier announced two key dates under, but we are managing those disruptions... we have been planning for this," she said."We have a number of staff who will now go through a show-cause process andthat might occur."Under Queensland's current guidelines anyone working in the state's healthcare system"There are 7,000 health workers who have not come forward saying they are vaccinated, but 3,000 of those are on [long service or maternity] leave," Ms D'Ath said."There are 4,000 who have not been vaccinated and will be given their show cause and will be suspended with full pay.Ms D'Ath said more thanShe said full immunisation was important ahead ofin December."It's about keeping our staff safe, and our patients and visitors safe and making sure we have the staff, so that," Ms D'Ath said.As of October 31, 77.8 per cent of the Queensland population had received their first dose while 64.1 per cent had received their second dose.