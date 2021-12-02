© Wikipedia



"I'm a former insider...I have a much greater appreciation of the need for checks and balances, because power tends to corrupt," he cautioned. "My concern is the legislation we put forward is being drafted by insiders, it's drafted with their own concerns in mind."

One can't help but wonder if the Directorate's new domestic purview is an experiment, gauging levels of backlash and controversy among the Australian public, before similar measures - provably or potentially already in operation - are openly codified across all Five Eyes member states.