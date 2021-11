© The Cradle



A fabricated 'civil war'

Yemen goes BRI

The coalition - House of Saud, Qatar, UAE, US, UK - for all practical purposes, embarked on a final solution for Yemen.Sovereignty and unity were never part of the deal. Yet soon the project stalled. Saudis and Emiratis were fighting each other for primacy in southern and eastern Yemen using mercenaries. In April 2017, Qatar clashed with both Saudis and Emiratis. The coalition started to unravel.Now we reach a crucial inflexion point. Yemeni Armed Forces and allied fighters from Popular Committees, backed by a coalition of tribes, including the very powerful Murad,Tribal leaders are in the capital Sanaa talking to the quite popular Ansarallah movement to organize a peaceful takeover of Marib. So this process is in effect the result of a wide-ranging national interest deal between the Houthis and the Murad tribe.The House of Saud, for its part, is allied with the collapsing forces behind former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, as well as political parties such as Al-Islah, Yemen's Muslim Brotherhood. They have been incapable of resisting Ansarallah.A repeat scenario is now playing in the western coastal port of Hodeidah, where takfiri mercenaries have vanished from the province's southern and eastern districts.Yemen's Defense Minister Mohammad al-Atefi, talking to Lebanon's al-Akhbar newspaper, stressed that,It's not a done deal yet - but we're getting there.Hezbollah, via its Executive Council Chairman Hashim Safieddine, adds to the context, stressing howSo how did we get here?Venturing beyond the excellent analysis by Karim Shami here on The Cradle, some geoeconomic background is essential to understanding what's really going on in Yemen.For at least half a millennium before the Europeans started to show up, the ruling classes in southern Arabia built the area into a prime hub of intellectual and commercial exchange. Yemen became the prized destination of Prophet Muhammad's descendants; by the 11th century they had woven solid spiritual and intellectual links with the wider world.By the end of the 19th century, as noted in Isa Blumi's outstanding Destroying Yemen (University of California Press, 2018), a "remarkable infrastructure that harnessed seasonal rains to produce a seemingly endless amount of wealth attracted no longer just disciples and descendants of prophets, but aggressive agents of capital seeking profits."Soon we had Dutch traders venturing on terraced hills covered in coffee beans clashing with Ottoman Janissaries from Crimea, claiming them for the Sultan in Istanbul.By the post-modern era, those "aggressive agents of capital seeking profits" had reduced Yemen to one of the advanced battlegrounds of the toxic mix between neoliberalism and Wahhabism.That operation shaped a shallow version of Islam sold to western public opinion as antithetical to universal - as in 'rules-based international order' - values. Hence, essentially anti-progressive. Yemen was at the frontline of this cultural and historical perversion.Yet the promoters of the war unleashed in 2015 - a gloomy celebration of humanitarian imperialism, complete with carpet bombing, embargoes, and widespread forced starvation -The war was a perverse manipulation by US, UK, French, Israeli and minions Saudi, Emirati and Qatari intel agencies. It was never a 'civil war' - as the hegemonic narrative goes - butThe target was to return Yemen back to a mere satellite in Saudi Arabia's backyard. And to ensure that Yemenis never dare to even dream of regaining their historic role as the economic, spiritual, cultural and political reference for a great deal of the Indian Ocean universe.Add to the narrative the simplistic trope of blaming Shia Iran for supporting the Houthis. When it was clear that coalition mercenaries would fail to stop the Yemeni Resistance, a new narrative was birthed:That's how Ansarallah became cast as Shia Houthis fighting Saudis and local 'Sunni' proxies. Context was thrown to the dogs, as in the vast, complex differences between Muslims in Yemen - Sufis of various orders, Zaydis (Houthis, the backbone of the Ansarallah movement, are Zaydis), Ismailis, and Shafii Sunnis - and the wider Islamic world.So the whole Yemen story, once again, is essentially a tragic chapter of Empire attempting to plunder Third World/Global South wealth.The House of Saud played the role of vassals seeking rewards. They do need it, asThe bottom line:. There are no definitive figures, but according to a western intel source close to the House of Saud,The stark reality made plain by the alliance between Ansarallah and major tribes is that Yemen refuses to surrender its national wealth to subsidize the Empire's desperate need of liquidity, collateral for new infusions of cash, and thirst for commodities. Stark reality has absolutely nothing to do with the imperial narrative of Yemen as 'pre-modern tribal traditions' averse to change, thus susceptible to violence and mired in endless 'civil war.'And that brings us to the enticing 'another world is possible' angle when the Yemeni Resistance finally extricates the nation from the grip of the hawkish, crumbling neoliberal/Wahhabi coalition.Beijing also knows all there is to know about. Moreover, Yemen boasts a series of strategically locatedon the way to the Mediterranean, such as Hodeidah.These waterways practically scream Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and especially the Maritime Silk Road -The Ansarallah-tribal allianceOne very possible scenario is Yemen joining. There will, of course, be major pushback by proponents of the 'Indo-Pacific' agenda. That's where the Iranian connection enters the picture.BRI in the near future will feature the progressive interconnection between the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - with a special role for. The port of Chabahar in Iran, only 80 km away from Gwadar, will also bloom, whether by definitive commitments by India or a possible future takeover by China.Warm links between Iran and Yemen will translate into renewed Indian Ocean trade, without Sanaa depending on Tehran, as. Unlike the Saudi vassals of Empire, Iran will certainly invest in the Yemeni economy.The Empire will not take any of this lightly. There are plenty of similarities with the Afghan scenario. Afghanistan is now set to be integrated into the New Silk Roads - a commitment shared by the SCO. Now it's not so far-fetched to picture Yemen as a SCO observer, integrated to BRI and profiting from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) packages. Stranger things have happened in the ongoing Eurasia saga.