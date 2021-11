© Nisara Tangtrakul / EyeEm / Getty Images

In Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War," supervillain Thanos uses a simple gesture — a snap of a finger — to destroy half of all life in the universe. But the mass-murdering comic book character not only would have failed to wreak devastation; he wouldn't have even been able to snap his fingers, according to a new study."When I first saw the data, I jumped out of my chair," study senior author Saad Bhamla, an assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, said in a statement. "The finger snap occurs in only seven milliseconds — more than 20 times faster than the blink of an eye, which takes more than 150 milliseconds."Bhamla said the inspiration for the research came from an argument he had with his students after watching the 2018 Marvel Studios movie "Avengers: Infinity War," in which Thanos, an 8-foot (2.4 meter) purple warlord from Saturn's moon Titan, seeks out six powerful "Infinity Stones" that will grant him the ability to bend and reshape the fabric of the universe according to his will. By placing the stones inside a metal "Infinity Gauntlet," Thanos planned to wipe out half of all the living creatures in the universe with a mere snap of his fingers."We got into this heated debate, trying to understand if he could actually snap or not," Bhamla said. "This is how this whole thing got started, because we want to figure out the key ingredients required to snap our fingers."According to the study, finger snaps work by using the arm muscles as a motor to load spring-like tendons in the fingers and arms with elastic potential energy , which is then released quickly to generate the incredible acceleration of the snap. Friction between the thumb and middle finger plays the vital role of a latch by wedging the middle finger to the thumb and preventing it from moving. Once sufficient energy has been built up, the friction is overcome and the thumb and middle finger slide past each other, unleashing the snap."Our results suggest that Thanos could not have snapped because of his metal armored fingers," first author Raghav Acharya, an undergraduate student at the Georgia Institute of Technology, said in the statement. "So, it's probably the Hollywood special effects, rather than actual physics, at play!""Based on ancient Greek art from 300 B.C., humans may very well have been snapping their fingers for hundreds of thousands of years before that, yet we are only now beginning to scientifically study it," Bhamla said. "This is the only scientific project in my lab in which we could snap our fingers and get data." Ben Turner is a U.K. based staff writer at Live Science. He covers physics and astronomy, among other topics like weird animals and climate change. He graduated from University College London with a degree in particle physics before training as a journalist. When he's not writing, Ben enjoys reading literature, playing the guitar and embarrassing himself with chess.