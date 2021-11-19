Missing link discovered?

A controversial specimen

Journal Reference

:

Michael W. Caldwell, Tiago R. Simões, Alessandro Palci, Fernando F. Garberoglio, Robert R. Reisz, Michael S. Y. Lee, Randall L. Nydam. Tetrapodophis amplectus is not a snake: re-assessment of the osteology, phylogeny and functional morphology of an Early Cretaceous dolichosaurid lizard. Journal of Systematic Palaeontology, 2021; 1 DOI: 10.1080/14772019.2021.1983044

Filling in the links of the evolutionary chain with a fossil record of a ''snake with four legs" connecting lizards and early snakes would be a dream come true for paleontologists."It has long been understood that snakes are members of a lineage of four-legged vertebrates that, as a result of evolutionary specializations, lost their limbs," said Caldwell, lead author of the study and professor in the departments of biological sciences and earth and atmospheric sciences."If correctly interpreted based on the preserved anatomy, this would be a very important discovery," said Caldwell.The clues to this conclusion, Caldwell noted, were hiding in the rock the fossil was extracted from."When the rock containing the specimen was split and it was discovered, the skeleton and skull ended up on opposite sides of the slab, with a natural mould preserving the shape of each on the opposite side," said Caldwell.Although Tetrapodophis may not be the snake with four legs that paleontologists prize, it still has much to teach us, said study coauthor Tiago Simões, a former U of A PhD student, Harvard post- doctoral fellow and Brazilian paleontologist, who pointed out some of the features that make it unique.An additional challenge to studying the Tetrapodophis is access to the specimen itself."There were no appropriate permits for the specimen's original removal from Brazil and, since its original publication, it has been housed in a private collection with limited access to researchers. The situation was met with a large backlash from the scientific community," said Simões."In our redescription of Tetrapodophis, we lay out the important legal status of the specimen and emphasize the necessity of its repatriation to Brazil, in accordance not only with Brazilian legislation but also international treaties and the increasing international effort to reduce the impact of colonialist practices in science."