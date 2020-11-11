After a lengthy campaign to wipe out half of all life in the universe, controversial environmental activist Thanos has called for humanity to come together, end their divisions, and unify.The environmentalist activist gave a victory speech after accomplishing his plan to acquire the Infinity Stones, place them in a specially designed glove, and snap his fingers to end billions of lives."I will be a kind ruler not just for those who supported me, but for those who opposed me as well. We are all friends here."Democrats are praising Thanos as a hero, since many Trump supporters died after the snap,