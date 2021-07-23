Some surprising information has come out about Thanos's scheme to obtain the six Infinity Stones and kill half of all life in the universe: The FBI initiated the plot."We had suspected Thanos might one day be a threat, but we didn't have anything on him," explained FBI spokesman Matt Holloway. "That's why we decided to entrap him with a plot to murder half the universe."Thanos obtained all six Infinity Stones and then proceeded to kill half the life in the universe. "So it worked, basically," said Holloway. "I mean, we have him dead to rights now; he'll be easy to prosecute. He's also infinitely powerful, though. So partial success."