"We should not be carrying out mass nucleic acid tests at every turn" to detect Covid-19 cases, or blindly taking booster jabs, he said.

A Covid-hit Chinese city is offering thousands of dollars for anyone giving clues in tracing the source of its latest outbreak, as part of a "people's war" to stamp out one of the country's largest resurgences in months.Chinain a Delta-driven surge that has fanned out to 20 provinces and regions, keeping new case numbers in the double-digits over the past three weeks.As more countries lift Covid measures,But"In order to uncover the source of this virus outbreak as soon as possible and find out the chain of transmission,said in a notice.Officials said cases ofThe latest waveand domestic travel rules tightened, with many planes and trains cancelled.A cluster in central Henan province has been linked to schools, as health authorities, according to official data.Beijing's rigorous anti-virus stance -- which has been used as political capital to extol the virtues of China's leadership -- has started to draw more public debate in recent weeks.In an interview with Phoenix Television being shared on Chinese social media, virologist and University of Hong Kong professor Guan Yi appeared to call for better data to evaluate China's vaccine efficacy.The country has five conditionally approved vaccines, but their published efficacy rates -- varying between around 50 and 82 percent -- lag behind rival jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.The official Xinhua news agency has lashed out against critics of China's approach, saying "strict containment measures are still the best way to save lives" and calling Beijing's efforts "unquestionable".