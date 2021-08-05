© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein



last year,

China's people had lived virtually free of the virus

© Mark Schiefelbein/AP



© PA Graphics

China's worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic has escalated with dozens more cases around the country, the sealing-off of one citySince the initial outbreak was tamedNow the country is on high alert as an outbreak connected to the international airport in the eastern city of Nanjing touched at least 17 provinces.from local transmission on Wednesday, more than half of them in coastal Jiangsu province, of which Nanjing is the capital.In Wuhan, the central city where the world's first cases of Covid-19 were identified in late 2019, mass testing has shown some of its newly reported cases have a high degree of similarity to cases discovered in Jiangsu province.Those cases have been identified as being caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant that first was identified in India.Another hotspot was emerging in the city of Zhangjiajie, near a scenic area famous for sandstone cliffs, caves, forests and waterfalls that inspired the on-screen landscape in the Avatar films.The city government's Communist Party disciplinary committee on WednesdayHowever, individual cases linked to Zhangjiajie's outbreak have spread to at least five provinces, according to Shanghai government-owned newspaper The Paper.After, officials at the National Immigration Administration reiterated the message on Wednesday at a press briefing.As of Tuesday,. It is not clear how many of those are first or both doses, but, according to earlier announcements.Chinese companies have not publicly shared real-world data on how effective their vaccines are against the Delta variant, though officials have said the vaccines prevent severe disease and hospital admissions.In addition to the 71 cases of local transmission, 25 travellers from overseas have Covid-19 and have entered quarantine, making the total for Wednesday 96 new cases.The National Health Commission also said, most of them from the original outbreak in Wuhan that peaked early last year.