On Monday Cuba made official its entry into the Energy Partnership of China's Belt and Road initiative, a call to build an international mega-platform for cooperation and exchanges under the principle of shared profit.The island's ambassador to Beijing, Carlos Miguel Pereira, stressed the importance of the group to expand and diversify collaboration in that sector and collectively overcome the challenges it faces worldwide.He also ratified the commitment of the Caribbean nation to contribute to sustainable progress.green energy andMeanwhile, Cuba's Minister of Energy and Mines, Liván Arronte, who participated virtually, referred to the measures adopted by his government to develop renewable sources, promote the efficient use of these resources and achieve independence in this area.He called for fostering international cooperation and solidarity in favor of developing countries, so that they can face the challenges of today's world and meet the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals., intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.In her Twitter account, Déborah Rivas, deputy minister of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment,The "Belt and Road Energy Partnership" (BREP) was launched in October 2018 during the Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference in Suzhou and was officially inaugurated in Beijing in April 2019. It has 29 member countries, according to the Cuban ambassador.