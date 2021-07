"Washington's cynicism is shown by the fact that throughout the entire period of the existence of revolutionary Cuba, it purposefully pursued a strategy of strangling the country, discriminating against its people and destroying the economy. Their thinking here is simple - it has already been repeatedly deployed by Washington in different situations. But in every case, there is the same goal - sparking 'color revolutions' in response to unwanted regimes."

"Despite all the measures taken by the central Cuban authorities to support the country's economy and provide assistance to the population, it is they who are accused by Washington of the current crisis situation. At the same time, the Americans, as always, keep silent about their own subversive actions and opportunistic aspirations."

"We are always considering options available to us that would allow us to support the Cuban people, to support their humanitarian needs, which are indeed profound."

Wide-scale protests and rioting that have rocked the Caribbean nation of Cuba are, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, part of an orchestrated campaign by American officials to oust the country's socialist government.In a statement issued on Thursday, one of Moscow's top diplomatic representatives,Instead, she described the approach aThe approach, the official added, hinges on applying sanctions and provoking tensions by worsening the socio-economic situation in the country.Zakharova said that the idea authorities in Havana alone were to blame for fomenting discontent was patently false.She went on to compare the incident to scenes in Washington in January, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump forced their way into the seat of government in protest of his election defeat.Earlier this week, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the circumstances that led to tens of thousands of protesters taking to the streets were down to the "actions and inactions, mismanagement, corruption of the Cuban regime" and not because of "anything the United States has done." Price told reporters:Authorities in the island nation said on Thursday that they would drop taxes on those bringing food, medicines and other essentials into the country