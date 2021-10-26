© Ruptly







A large explosion has ripped through a residential building in the Russian city of Naberezhnye Chelny, sending emergency services scrambling to respond, with videos showing the resulting devastation posted by locals at the scene.Reports of the blast began circulating on Monday afternoon.and several more, including children, buried under the rubble. The explosion, which caved in at least three floors of the apartment complex, was traced to a gas leak.town of Gelendzhik, killed one resident at a hotel and injured five more. Again, a gas leak was determined to have caused the explosion.