Reports of the blast began circulating on Monday afternoon. Several apartments across the top two floors of the five-story building appear to have been damaged, but officials have not yet released any news as to whether residents were injured. Naberezhnye Chelny is the second-largest city in the region of Tatarstan, in central Russia.
Just last month, a blast rocked the city of Noginsk, just outside Moscow, leaving two people dead and several more, including children, buried under the rubble. The explosion, which caved in at least three floors of the apartment complex, was traced to a gas leak.
In July, a similar incident, this time in the south coast resort town of Gelendzhik, killed one resident at a hotel and injured five more. Again, a gas leak was determined to have caused the explosion.
Comment: It's not just in recent months these incidents have been reported, and not just in Russia, they appear to be occurring with an increasing frequency, and across the planet. Obviously not all of them will be due to the same cause but the sheer frequency and distribution is notable: