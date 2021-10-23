



An explosion and fire at the gunpowder production department of a synthetic fibers plant near the Russian city of Ryazan, about 270 kilometers south of Moscow, has killed sixteen people and injured one other, it has been reported."17 people were injured, seven of them died, one was hospitalized, the fate of nine people remains unknown," the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed to RIA Novosti, on Friday morning. However, in the time since, the nine missing persons have all reportedly died.According to Vladimir Lukantsov, the head of Shilovsky District, the region where the factory is located, a total of 17 people were in the facility at the time of the explosion.The factory, PGUP Elastik, is located around 2km from the nearest settlement, and the surrounding population is not thought to be in danger.