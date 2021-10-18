Three people have been taken to hospital following an explosion at a house in Ayr which caused severe damage, withfollowing the incident on Monday evening.It is understood a number of residents are being given shelter at the nearby Queen Margaret Academy.The Kincaidston Community Centre said it was open for those who needed help.Emergency services raced to Gorse Parktoday following the blast - which took place in the southern part of the town, close to the busy A77.Images uploaded online show debris scattered on the street in the residential Kincaidston area, and social media users said the explosion could be heard for miles around.Police have advised people to avoid the area as around 20 vehicles and three ambulances deal with the situation.The area around Kincaidston Drive is being cordoned off by police.Euan Bryson, who lives in the adjacent housing estate, tweetedin the aftermath of the explosion.He said: 'Was chaotic. There was personal property and rubble all over the scene.'The video below doesn't even do the smoke justice. Could scarcely make out peoples' faces.'A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: 'We received a call at 7.16pm to attend an incident at Gorse Park, Ayr, alongside Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.'We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including three specialist operations vehicles, six ambulances and an air ambulance.'Three patients were transported by road to Crosshouse hospital.'The gas distribution company SGN is currently helping emergency services.A spokesman said: 'Our engineers are currently assisting the emergency services to ensure the immediate vicinity is made safe in our role as the gas emergency service.'The fire service saidPolice have advised people to avoid the area.