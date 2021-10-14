Puppet Masters
Leaked Border Patrol docs show mass release of 160,000 illegal immigrants into US by Biden administration
Fox News
Wed, 13 Oct 2021 17:04 UTC
At least 160,000 illegal immigrants have been released into the U.S., often with little to no supervision, by the Biden administration since March - including a broad use of limited parole authorities to make more than 30,000 eligible for work permits since August, Border Patrol documents obtained by Fox News show.
The documents give a partial snapshot into how the Biden administration has been releasing enormous numbers of migrants into the U.S., often with little to no oversight, supervision or immediate risk of deportation.
Since March 20, at least 94,570 illegal immigrants have been released into the U.S. with Notices to Report. Those who receive such a notice are only required to check in with an ICE office when they get to their final destination - which could be anywhere across the country. Those who check in are not deported or detained as their immigration proceedings move forward.
Meanwhile, since Aug 6th, the administration has released roughly 32,000 immigrants into the U.S. via parole - which gives migrants a form of legal status and the ability to apply for work permits.
Federal law says parole authority is to be used on a case-by-case basis for "urgent humanitarian purposes" and "significant public benefit." Typically only a handful of parole cases are granted by officials, but the Biden administration has been using it more broadly, including in its parole of tens of thousands of Afghans into the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome.
"By law and regulation a parole shall only be granted on a case by case basis and only for significant humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. Neither of these appear to apply to the current situation," he said, adding that the number of paroles brings into question the review and approval process.
"As a field chief, I don't believe I ever approved more than 5 or 10 paroles in a year," he said. "When I did, I ensured that the alien was monitored continuously and was detained or removed as soon as the circumstances allowed."
The documents also show that since Aug 6, the administration has released an additional 40,000 illegal immigrants on their own recognizance. The documents also show that on one single day in Del Rio sector, 128 single adult illegal immigrants were released into the U.S. without ATD - which typically includes tracking by an ankle monitor or phone.
A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official told Fox that mechanisms like paroling, the use of NTRs and enrolling migrants in Alternatives to Detention (ATD) "provides mechanisms to require family units released from CBP custody to report to ICE within a specified time."
The official also cited figures that show that between 2014 and 2020, 81% of those released into the U.S. did report in for their immigration proceedings.
The agency has not released its numbers for September, but in both July and August there were more than 200,000 migrant encounters, marking some of the highest numbers in two decades. Since then, migrants have kept coming in large numbers. According to the documents, Rio Grande Valley encountered 5,900 migrants in one week, while Del Rio encountered more than 2,900 in the same period.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has repeatedly claimed that the border is not open, reportedly warned officials of a worst case scenario of up to 400,000 encounters if Title 42 public health protections were ended.
Republicans have blamed the Biden administration's rapid rollback of Trump-era border protections for the ongoing crisis at the border. The administration however has focused on an explanation emphasizing "root causes" like poverty, corruption and violence in Central America.
"The downturn in economies, the attendant rise in violence, the downturn in economies made more acute by reason of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the suppression of any humanitarian relief over the past number of years, and the pent-up thirst for relief among many different populations," Mayorkas told Yahoo News this week. "I think an accumulation of factors contributes to the rise in migration that we've seen."
Comment: The New York Post adds:
Nearly 40,000 illegal immigrants have been released since Aug. 6 on their own recognizance, including 128 single adults let go in a single day near Del Rio, Texas, without being required to wear an ankle monitor or tracked by phone as part of the "Alternatives to Detention program."If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck . . . .Tucker called it in February, 2021:
While immigration officials usually grant a handful of cases parole, Scott claimed the Biden administration is wielding it more broadly, including giving parole to thousands of Afghans as part of Operation Allies Welcome, the Afghanistan evacuation operation.
