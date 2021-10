© Illustration by Raphaël Vicenzi

"Even though this administration isn't corrupt on the same level as the previous administration, which seemed to embrace the corruption," said Kathleen Clark, a law professor and government ethics expert at Washington University in St. Louis, "the public has reason to be concerned."

"Little will guard against the possibility that the buyers may be interested in something beyond Hunter's paintings," journalist Casey Michel wrote of the arrangement in the Atlantic, "and that they may be willing to pay however much they need for access to the man whose father sits in the Oval Office."

"It leaves, frankly, the Biden administration wide open to concerns that people are going to buy influence by buying Hunter Biden's paintings at what might be inflated prices," she said. "The idea of keeping the identity of the buyers secret or the price secret is no way to protect the public interest or ensure public confidence that there isn't corruption going on. It's bizarre that that's the solution that they came upon."

"Now, he's privately meeting with potential buyers and quote unquote he's never going to know [if they then made a purchase] because he's just outsourced the ethics function to this art dealer, and we're supposed to just rely on that?" she said.

Hunter Biden's work for MBNA, a Delaware-based bank whose employees were at one time among his father's top campaign donors. After leaving the bank and becoming a federal lobbyist, Hunter Biden received outside consulting fees from the bank.

While MBNA was paying Hunter Biden, Joe Biden championed a bill sought by the bank that made it more difficult for people to shed credit card debt through personal bankruptcy. Progressives, especially then-law professor Elizabeth Warren, opposed the bill, but Biden was able to help secure its 2005 passage.

A spokesperson told CBS News in 2008 that Hunter Biden was paid to consult on issues related to e-commerce and online privacy, and that his work did not relate to the bankruptcy bill. The spokesperson told the New York Times that Joe Biden never performed any legislative favors for the bank.

Hunter and James Biden's receipt of more than a million dollars worth of loans from WashingtonFirst Bank, which came in 2006 when the two Biden relatives were looking for means to repay a debt related to their acquisition of a troubled hedge fund firm, Paradigm Global Advisors. The bank was co-founded by a federal lobbyist who had been Hunter Biden's lobbying partner and maintained longstanding ties to Joe Biden. The loans were later repaid, according to a former executive at the bank.

James Biden's sale of land in the Virgin Islands to Scott Green, a former Biden Senate staffer working as a federal lobbyist and government contractor. James Biden also received a loan from the lobbyist, who later indicated it had been repaid. Green and some of his clients benefited from Joe Biden's actions in the Senate and the Obama administration. That included Biden's work securing funding for the non-profit Drug Abuse Resistance Education program and for a Department of Homeland Security program meant to improve communications systems for first responders.

James Biden's receipt of an executive role at construction firm HillStone International during his brother's vice presidency, despite a lack of previous experience in the industry. Following James Biden's arrival, the firm and its parent company landed contracts worth an estimated $1.5 billion to build housing in Iraq. The deal came via a South Korean firm that had received a contract from Iraq's U.S.-supported government. At the time, Joe Biden oversaw the Obama administration's Iraq policy.

The deal came via a South Korean firm that had received a contract from Iraq's U.S.-supported government. At the time, Joe Biden oversaw the Obama administration's Iraq policy. The company has said that James Biden played no role in helping it land the contract, which was ultimately canceled.

Hunter Biden's role on Burisma's board in 2014, despite a lack of prior experience in the energy sector, which came while then-vice president Joe Biden oversaw U.S. policy in Ukraine.

"Hiding the ball," as Clark said of the White House approach to the painting venture, "is not the way to protect the public trust."

During the presidential campaign, liberals had plenty of reason to tune out the Hunter Biden story.For one, it was being pushed by Donald Trump, whose administration was awash in ethics scandals of its own, and whoAnd it was unclear what to make of the alleged leak of material from Hunter Biden's laptop, especially afterFollowing the election, it seemed the whole Hunter Biden saga might fade away amid Trump's efforts to overturn the result, the storming of the Capitol and an ongoing pandemic. Instead, he has remained in the headlines.Most recently, news broke this summer that. It was an extraordinary sum for a debut artist, and immediately invited concerns thatThe White House responded that the identities of the buyers would be kept secret, both from the painter and the public, while leaving it to the art dealer to weed out any suspicious patrons.Many ethics experts expressed sharp disapproval of the arrangement, including a former head of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub , who described the sums of money involved as "absolutely appalling."So far, right-leaning outlets that devoted less attention to the ethical issues raised by the activities of Trump's relatives have had a field day with the Hunter Biden story. Interest in his activities, meanwhile, has been relatively muted on the left.That may be changing. Along with new evidence that at least some of the alleged laptop material is genuine — as well as— the bipartisan outcry over the painting venture suggests that the Hunter Biden issue is not going away, and that liberals may increasingly tune in.After all, concerns about money influencing politics have traditionally animated liberals more than conservatives. In fact, one of the most scathing critiques of Biden came during the Democratic primary, from the progressive reformer and Bernie Sanders surrogate(the column prompted Sanders to apologize to his former Senate colleague).And with his father in office, Hunter Biden's activities no longer bear on an electoral choice between Biden and Trump. Instead, they threaten to complicate the White House's efforts to position Biden as a global anti-corruption crusader, along with its contention that "we have the highest ethical standards of any administration in history."It is impossible for the public to know everything that goes on inside a government office, let alone inside a family, especially one as tight knit as the Bidens. Ethics experts generally maintain that officials should avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest, a standard that becomes especially stringent at the highest levels of government.Yet there is evidence that the Biden family's activities over the years have regularly presented such an appearance. Far from ethical concerns about Hunter Biden being debunked, the case for close scrutiny only grows stronger when viewed in the full context of the family's story and in light of events that have unfolded since Election Day.Biden's relatives have denied allegations of wrongdoing, and none have been accused of criminal misdeeds related to their business dealings. The president has said that he does not discuss his relatives' dealings with them, and no proof has emerged that he has taken official actions on account of their business interests.charges that members of the family have denied. AndMeanwhile, since the election, Hunter Biden's business dealings, along with those of other relatives, have remained in the news.In December, Hunter Biden acknowledged the existence of a federal criminal investigation of his tax affairs, which has focused on his dealings overseas, including in China . POLITICO also reported on the FBI's interest in one of Biden's brothers,That investigation, which remained active as of late last year, focused in part on alleged representations James Biden made in investment pitches about the value of his last name and influence, according to a former official with firsthand knowledge of it., an arrangement that risked running afoul of the department's conflict-of-interest rules Since then,Meanwhile, reporting I've done for my book, The Bidens: Inside the First Family's 50-Year Rise to Power, as well as information that has emerged publicly, supports the conclusion that aHunter himself has told CBS News that the laptop "certainly" could be his , and the significance even of the material for which there is corroboration remains unclear.Rather than air out these episodes fully,. For its part, the Justice Department has, as department rules would require, during his time atop the criminal division. (In July, the Senate confirmed a permanent head of the criminal division.)The White House declined to comment.Left unaddressed, they threaten to complicate Biden's declared intention to restore public confidence in the executive branch, even — perhaps especially — in the eyes of Trump's harshest critics.Most recently, those concerns have centered around Hunter Biden's art.Clark, meanwhile, described the plan to keep the identities of the buyers secret as "whacko."Fresh concerns about the arrangement arose in late July when CBS News reported thatThat development left Jessica Tillipman, a dean at George Washington University's law school and an anti-corruption expert, incredulous.Tillipman described the White House handling of the matter as "botched."(White House spokesperson Jen Psaki has said that conversations between Hunter Biden and potential buyers will not be "related to the selling of art," and has distanced the White House from the arrangement, saying it was drawn up by Hunter Biden's representatives.)Among the alleged conflicts of interest are:Burisma was awarded valuable licenses for natural gas production while its founder, Mykola Zlochevsky, served as Ukraine's minister of ecology and natural resources under the Russia-aligned administration of Viktor Yanukovych.While serving as Obama's ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, a career State Department official, singled out Zlochevsky in public remarks about corruption,Another career State Department official, George Kent, has described Zlochevsky as an "odious oligarch." He testified that a top Ukrainian official told him of aaccording to a report by Senate Republicans.But Kent testified to congressional investigators during the Democratic-led 2019 impeachment inquiry that he was rebuffed by the vice president's officeand that taking the position showed "poor judgment," while maintaining he did not engage in wrongdoing. In his memoir, he praised Zlochevsky, describing the businessman as an "energy wonk" and "a listener" who "doesn't suffer fools lightly."Episodes such as these complicate Biden's efforts to position himself as an anti-corruption crusader. In an essay last year for Foreign Affairs,In the essay, Biden also promised to hold during his first year in office a "global Summit for Democracy," at which he would secure anti-corruption commitments from countries around the world.Biden has instituted strict ethics rules for executive branch personnel, a move praised by watchdog groups, even as some have called for him to do more to push for the legislative reforms he promised on the campaign trail.In June, he issued a presidential "Memorandum on Establishing the Fight Against Corruption as a Core United States National Security Interest," which ordered the formulation of a sweeping new anti-corruption strategy. The push to make corruption a marquee U.S. issue on the world stage is complicated by the role of money and the influence industry in domestic politics, as well as questions about whether Trump and his relatives improperly profited off of his presidency.Further complicating such efforts are several cases in whichThe former chief compliance officer of the firm has said that James Biden spoke to him of plans to solicit investments from foreign entities who wanted to be supportive of Joe Biden but were legally barred from donating to American political campaigns.A representative for James Biden has said no such conversation took place, and there is no evidence that Paradigm landed investments from foreign interests.There is no evidence they succeeded in landing such investments for Paradigm.A recent foray bygenerated similar allegations. In sworn declarations made in 2019, executives for health care firms suing James Biden in Tennessee alleged that as he sought to broker investment deals with their firms,James and Hunter Biden denied the allegations in those suits, which both were settled.Joe Biden has maintained he does not discuss his relatives' business dealings with them, but there is evidence that family members do have his ear on policy. For example, in videotaped remarks from 2014,As part of the effort, the then-vice president advocated for the measure in a meeting with Mitch McConnell, according to the oil company executive who sponsored the lobbying push.Most recently, in late 2020, a federal appeals court reinstated the conviction of Devon Archer — the former Hunter Biden business partner who facilitated his Burisma work — on fraud charges related to a bond issuance scheme.(Ye has since dropped from public view amid reports that he has been detained in China, where, according to state broadcaster CCTV, he has been implicated in bribery at the corruption trial of a senior Chinese official.)Years earlier, around the time of Biden's second presidential campaign in 2007, James Biden planned to launch an international law and lobbying shop to be called Patterson, Balducci and Biden.The plan was cut short whenMeanwhile, an associate of Patterson's and Balducci's, Joey Langston, pleaded guilty in federal court to his own role in a scheme to illicitly influence another judge.Several years later, Langston and James Biden went into business together, according to corporate records and an investigation by ProPublica.Neither Langston nor James Biden have responded to questions seeking more detail about the nature of their involvement with Trina.As the 2020 election kicked into gear, Trump, Giuliani and their associates launched their failed attempt to paint the Bidens as corrupt. They tried to spin a narrative in which Joe Biden's successful efforts to force the ouster of Ukraine's top prosecutor were undertaken in order to derail investigations that could be harmful to Burisma or Zlochevsky.There were key holes in their case: For one thing, U.S. allies, including the World Bank and the European Union, supported the prosecutor's dismissal. In fact, one complaint from the Western powers was that the prosecutor had not been pursuing Zlochevsky aggressively enough. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators had also been calling for reform of the prosecutor's office.In the end, Trump's efforts backfired. He was caught pressuring Ukraine's president to investigate the Bidens while his administration withheld military aid from the country. That gambit provoked Trump's impeachment, rather than Biden's downfall.But the Burisma issue reared its head again in the closing weeks of the campaign, when the New York Post reported on. The report included a purported April 2015 email from a Burisma adviser, Vadym Pozharskyi, thanking Hunter Biden for inviting him to Washington and allowing Pozharskyi to meet the then-vice president.The report was immediately controversial. The New York Times reported that many in the New York Post's own newsroom were not confident in the story. For a time,. Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey, has since described that decision as a "total mistake."A follow-up report from the Post included a purported email sent by one of Hunter and James Biden's business partners in their planned venture with Ye, the Chinese energy mogul. The email, from James Gilliar, references a tentative agreement for distributing equity in the venture. That breakdown includes "10 held by H for the big guy?"Then, Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, came forward to say that the email was genuine, and that it referred to plans for Hunter Biden to hold equity in the venture on behalf of his father. There is no indication that the proposed equity structure came to pass. Bobulinski — who was working with Trump-aligned operatives to publicize his allegations — also said that he discussed the planned venture with Joe Biden in general terms during a 2017 meeting in Los Angeles.In response to a question about whether Joe Biden had ever met with Bobulinski and shown a familiarity with the CEFC-related venture, aBates also pointed to a statement from Gilliar that he was "unaware of any involvement" by Joe Biden in the planned venture.Gilliar did not respond to requests for comment for the book. Neither did lawyers for James and Hunter Biden. The White House has not disputed Bobulinski's claim that he discussed the planned venture with Joe Biden.Since the election, questions and confusion about the alleged emails have lingered.In March, U.S. intelligence agencies issued a report concluding that Russian intelligence proxies worked to push anti-Biden narratives during the campaign that included "misleading or unsubstantiated allegations." In some quarters,In researching the book, I spoke to a person who had had independent access to Hunter Biden's emails. This person was not in a position to compare the leaked emails word-for-word with the originals, but they said Hunter Biden had in fact received an email containing the "10 held by H for the big guy?" language and another from a Burisma representative thanking him for the opportunity to meet Joe Biden.I also obtained a cache of the purported laptop files from people working with the right-wing operative Steve Bannon, one of the people behind the original leak.The people spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing fears of being embroiled in a global controversy.. (For a time, Hunter Biden had an office inside the complex that houses the Swedish embassy.)Asked whether Joe Biden had an April 2015 encounter with Pozharskyi at a dinner at the Georgetown restaurant Cafe Milano, as purported emails from the leak suggest, Bates pointed to part of an April Washington Post article that states, "The Biden campaign, after a comprehensive review, had said a meeting never took place between Joe Biden and Pozharskyi."It is not clear whether that language rules out any sort of encounter whatsoever, or only a formal meeting.Was there an informal encounter at this dinner? The Washington Post article confirms that Biden stopped by the dinner in question, but casts doubt on the idea that Pozharskyi was present, despite an alleged email listing a "Vadym" on the guest list. In the article, dinner attendee Rick Leach, then-president of the non-profit World Food Program USA, is quoted at length but does not actually address whether Pozharskyi attended.Leach told POLITICO he is unsure whether Pozharskyi was at the dinner, but that he considers it unlikely. "I don't think so," he said. "I don't remember that name. I don't remember that person at all."Leach said that other than the two Bidens and a Greek Orthodox Church official, he could not recall the identities of any of the dozen or so people present during the dinner. He declined to say whether he has any emails from the time that might shed light on the identities of the other attendees.An encounter would not be the only one Pozharskyi ever had with a top U.S. official. In 2017 and 2018, Trump's then-special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, met with Pozharskyi at events sponsored by the Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank, according to the Associated Press.Even as attention has shifted to Hunter Biden's painting, these earlier episodes remain murky. Until they are fully aired out, they threaten to undermine the White House push to take on global corruption and restore public faith in the executive branch.