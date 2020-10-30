Fox News reported last week that Hunter Biden's laptop was linked to a FBI money laundering probe.
Fox News however was unsure if the investigation was ongoing or if it was directly related to Hunter Biden.
The FBI's subpoena of a laptop and hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden came in connection with a money laundering investigation in late 2019, according to documents obtained by Fox News and verified by multiple federal law enforcement officials who reviewed them.Now we know the FBI investigation is directly related to Hunter Biden and his money laundering scheme and that the probe is open and active.
Emails released from Hunter Biden's laptop from hell revealed Hunter and his associates, including Joe Biden, AKA "The Big Guy" were raking in cash from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania etc.
Ukraine:
Around the time the FBI opened its investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates, Rudy Giuliani dropped a bombshell revealing a huge money laundering operation involving the Bidens and Burisma Holdings.
Giuliani described how Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor general investigating Burisma discovered Hunter's money laundering scheme.
"All of a sudden Shokin gets this communique from Latvia that shows a $16 million laundering transaction — classic laundering transaction," Giuliani said. "It goes from Ukraine, to Latvia, it's disguised as a loan to another company to 'Wirelogic' I believe — it then goes to Cyprus, gets disguised as another loan — this is called "Digitech" then it's dispersed as payment as board fees," he added.
Giuliani added, "Now you don't make two loans to make board fees unless you're laundering the money. $3 million gets to Hunter Biden in that way."
"That is a straight out violation of a money laundering statute," he said.
China:
Emails released by Hunter associate and whistleblower Tony Bobulinski revealed a shady "interest free loan" given to Hunter Biden from a Chinese energy firm.
On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden's firm, Owasco, according to Senate documents.
Senate investigators described how the Chinese state owned energy company wired the $5 million "loan" to Hunter's firm through an investment vehicle — to the bank account for Hudson West III -which then dispersed the money to Hunter's firm (money laundering).
"On August 8, 2017, CEFC Infrastructure Investment wired $5 million to the bank account for Hudson West III. These funds may have originated from a loan issued from the account of a company called Northern International Capital Holdings, a Hong Kong-based investment company identified at one time as a "substantial shareholder" in CEFC International Limited along with Ye. It is unclear whether Hunter Biden was half-owner of Hudson West III at that time. However, starting on August 8, the same day the $5 million was received, and continuing through September 25, 2018, Hudson West III sent frequent payments to Owasco, Hunter Biden's firm. These payments, which were described as consulting fees, reached $4,790,375.25 in just over a year."
This is just the tip of the iceberg.
Hunter was getting billions from China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Kazakhstan and more and gave between 10% to 50% to Joe Biden, AKA "The Big Guy."
