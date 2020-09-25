The report claims unspecified records show that Biden:
"has sent funds to non-resident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine. The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what 'appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.' "The allegations are contained in a footnote to a section of the report that details potential "criminal concerns and extortion threats" involving Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family.
The report also cites:
"extensive public reporting concerning Hunter Biden's alleged involvement with prostitution services. Records on file with the Committees do not directly confirm or refute these individual reports. However, they do confirm that Hunter Biden sent thousands of dollars to individuals who have either: 1) been involved in transactions consistent with possible human trafficking; 2) an association with the adult entertainment industry; or 3) potential association with prostitution."Last year, The Post exclusively revealed that a woman who was suing Biden for paternity in Arkansas was a former stripper at a Washington, DC, club that he frequented around the time he was dating the widow of his late brother, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden.
In January, Arkansas Circuit Judge Holly Meyer ruled Biden was the "biological and legal father" of the baby born to Lunden Alexis Roberts in August 2018. DNA test results showed "with near scientific certainty" that Biden sired the kid, Meyer noted.
Roberts filed her suit in May 2019, the same month that Biden married his second wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, just six days after they started dating.
Melissa gave birth to their son in March, Page Six was the first to reveal.
Biden also has three daughters, who are in their late teens and 20s, from his first marriage.
Neither Hunter Biden's lawyer nor his dad's campaign responded to requests for comment, although a campaign spokesman earlier accused Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), whose staffers helped prepare the report, of "diverting" attention from President Trump's "catastrophically botched" handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
