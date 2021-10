© yngsa/Getty Images

the median duration of delirium (10 days) is relatively long compared with other critically ill populations

Patients with COVID-19 who have been admitted to the intensive care unit are very likely to experience unusually persistent delirium, according to emerging research.Delirium is a medical term used to describeAs it turns out, severe cases of COVID-19 are enough to trigger something similar. In fact, initial investigations have suggested delirium occurs in up to 80 percent of ICU patients with COVID-19,Now a newhas found even more evidence that delirium is a very common symptom of the disease - one that could possibly slow patient recovery if it's not addressed.Using medical records and discharge surveysOf those who were discharged with signs of cognitive impairment, nearly half required skilled nursing care to get by at home. Their persistent confusion reduced their ability to look after themselves, according to follow-up phone surveys conducted between month one and month two of being discharged."These results align with previous data demonstrating a high incidence of delirium in critically ill patients with COVID-19," the authors conclude "Moreover,.", so it's expected to a certain extent. But the current pandemic seems to have at least tripled that number.While the mechanism behind COVID-19 delirium remains a mystery, researchers in Michigan"Overall, this study highlights another reason why getting vaccinated and preventing severe illness is so important," says anesthesiologist Phillip Vlisides from Michigan Medicine."There can be long term neurological complications that perhaps we don't talk about as much as we should."Early on in the pandemic, for instance, checking patients for symptoms of delirium was not commonplace.The likely result is that many patients with severe cases of COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital with serious cognitive impairments, which were not addressed properly.And that's a big problem. Delirium is generally associated with prolonged hospitalization and illness recovery.In the new Michigan study, for instance,"Whatever creative ways we can implement delirium prevention protocols is likely to be very helpful," says Vlisides."That includes consistent communication with family members, bringing in pictures and objects from home, and video visits if family cannot safely visit."As it turns out,In fact, researchers in Michigan found- a damning reflection of ongoing disparities in US healthcare.Further research at more acute care facilities and among larger and more diverse cohorts will be needed before we can say with any certainty who is most at risk of experiencing delirium when hospitalized with COVID-19.While the study in MichiganIf it turns out that delirium really is such a common experience for those with severe COVID-19, we need to start to recognize and treat the symptoms as early as possible. Otherwise, it could prove much harder for the sickest COVID-19 patients to get back on their feet.The study was published in BMJ Open