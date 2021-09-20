© REUTERS/Benoit Tessier



France's foreign minister has spoken of his "anger" and "bitterness" and has criticized the US and Britain, after the allies agreed a deal to supply nuclear submarines to Australia, undoing Paris' $40-billion deal for French subs."This brutal, unilateral and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr Trump used to do," Le Drian stated. He also took aim at Canberra, "it's a stab in the back. We created a relationship of trust with Australia and that trust has been broken."Earlier on Thursday, British defense secretary Ben Wallace denied it was a "betrayal" of London's French allies, but said he understood the disappointment felt in France and at Naval Group.As noted by Wallace, the nuclear vessels to be delivered under the AUKUS pact were harder to detect and don't need to resurface.Also on Thursday, French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said the government would consider all options to safeguard the Naval Group, including asking for compensation from Canberra. "We are studying all avenues," Parly told French radio station RFI.