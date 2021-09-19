© Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters



"At the request of the President of the Republic, I have decided to immediately recall our two ambassadors to the United States and Australia to Paris for consultations. This exceptional decision is justified by the exceptional gravity of the announcements made on 15 September by Australia and the United States."

"unacceptable behavior between allies and partners, the consequences of which affect the very conception we have of our alliances, our partnerships and the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe."

"As the president said, we cooperate closely with France on shared priorities both in the Indo-Pacific region and we'll continue to do so here in the Security Council. Good friends have disagreements, but that's the nature of friendship and that's — because you're friends, you can have disagreement and continue to work on those areas of cooperation."



"We will continue to work with our French colleagues on areas of cooperation and address any tensions in our relationship, but we don't see those tensions changing the nature of our friendship."

France announced Friday it has recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia inFrench foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the decision was made by French President Emmanuel Macron:He added that the partnership is an example ofwas called to the Foreign Ministry and told that France's representative, Ambassador Philippe Etienne, would be returning home indefinitely for discussions over the U.S. action and the French response.France called the deal "unacceptable" and "incomprehensible."The recall came hours aftertried to minimize the damage to the relationship between the U.S. and France.