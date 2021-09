© AFP / Win McNamee

Australia has joined the US and UK in an "enhanced trilateral security partnership" called AUKUS with the unspoken-yet-obvious goal of coordinating escalations against China.Antiwar reports : "President Biden and the leaders of Australia and the UK announced a new military agreement on Wednesday aimed at countering China. The pact, known as AUKUS, will focus on the sharing of sensitive military technologies, and the first initiative will focus on getting Australia nuclear-powered submarines."US officials speaking to CNN described the effort to share nuclear propulsion with another country as an "exceedingly rare step" due to the sensitivity of the technology. "This technology is extremely sensitive. This is, frankly, an exception to our policy in many respects," one unnamed official said."The question that's on the table is what should Australia's foreign policy be in light of the rise of China," Mearsheimer said . "I'll tell you what I would suggest if I were an Australian."Mearsheimer claimed that China is going to continue to grow economically and will convert this economic power into military power to dominate Asia "the way the US dominates the Western Hemisphere", and explained why he thinks the US and its allies have every ability to prevent that from happening."Now the question is what does this all mean for Australia?" Mearsheimer said. "Well, you're in a quandary for sure. Everybody knows what the quandary is. And by the way you're not the only country in East Asia that's in this quandary. You trade a lot with China, and that trade is very important for your prosperity, no question about that. Security-wise you really want to go with us. It makes just a lot more sense, right? And you understand that security is more important than prosperity, because if you don't survive, you're not gonna prosper.""Now some people say there's an alternative: you can go with China," said Mearsheimer. "Right you have a choice here: you can go with China rather the United States. There's two things I'll say about that.Nervous laughter from the Australian think tank audience punctuated Mearsheimer's more incendiary observations. The CIA is known to have made numerous attempts to assassinate Castro.This new move happens as Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner announces his government's policy for Covid-19 restrictions once the territory's population is 80 percent vaccinated which will include "lockouts" during outbreaks wherein people will only be allowed to work and move freely in society if they verify that they are vaccinated using check-in measures which Gunner literally calls a "freedom pass".This is in alignment with what we've been told to expect as the rest of Australia prepares to roll out the use of vaccine passports And we continue to see other authoritarian escalations in Australia which have nothing to do with Covid as well.Covid has certainly played a major role in the exacerbation of Australian authoritarianism, but it's a problem that was well underway long before the outbreak. Back in 2019 the CIVICUS Monitor had already downgraded Australia from an "open" country to one where civil space has "narrowed", citing new laws to expand government surveillance prosecution of whistleblowers , and raids on media organizations This slide into military brinkmanship and authoritarian dystopia shows no signs of stopping. The abuses of the powerful will continue to grow more egregious until the people open their eyes to what's going on and begin taking action to steer us away from the existential dangers we are hurtling toward on multiple fronts. If there is any good news to be had here, it's that if such a miracle ever occurs it will then be possible to immediately course correct and start building a healthy society together.By, an independent journalist based in Melbourne, Australia. Her website is here and you can follow her on Twitter @caitoz