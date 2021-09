© Reuters / Carlos Jasso (inset Facebook and Ray-Ban)

Social media giant Facebook is breathing new life into the cringiest accessory of the '00s - Google Glass - joining forces with sunglasses powerhouse Ray-Ban to unleash a pair of "smart" glasses that can record your every move.In addition to two forward-facing cameras for taking photos and video, the glasses contain dual Bluetooth speakers - all the better to record your phone calls with - and boast a six-hour battery life with a USB-C charger. According to Heath, the image quality pales in comparison to normal smartphones, making the glasses more useful for unobtrusive, spur-of-the-moment, or hands-free image capturing. The accompanying app allows basic editing of clips and photos, with the capability to share the content with other apps (apparently not just Facebook).Like Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, or Google Home, Ray-Ban Stories are activated with a 'wake phrase' - "Hey Facebook," in this case - and also sport a physical button on one side of the glasses frame that would come in handy for those who don't want to let the whole room know they're being recorded.The privacy policy that one must page through to actually use the glasses makes it clear Facebook has permission to collect data about how the device is being used, butFacebook's adoption of a technology capable of recording the user's every waking move calls to mind the Pentagon's long-dormant LifeLog project, which aimed to record a complete visual diary of the user's life - except that it was to be rolled out under the aegis of the US government at a time when Americans were deservedly wary of mass surveillance.Like Facebook, LifeLog aimed to "build a database tracking a person's entire existence," from their social relationships to their media consumption habits, their purchases (Facebook Marketplace), their communications (Messenger, WhatsApp), and package the data on memories, events and experiences into "discrete episodes" (Facebook Memories).It's recently been reported that the supposedly-encrypted Facebook messaging subsidiary WhatsApp is not only not actually encrypted but has been feeding users' messages to law enforcement, not to mention the hundreds of millions of dollars in fines Facebook has racked up for repeated and wanton violations of users' privacy. It's therefore difficult to believe the images glimpsed through Ray-Ban 'Stories' aren't going to end up in a government database with the rest of the data that US and allied intelligence agencies have been scraping from Facebook for so many years. But, unlike in 2004, the internet users of 2021 appear to have learned to love Big Brother so much they think nothing of paying to let 'him' see the world through their eyes.Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23 and on Telegram