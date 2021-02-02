Society's Child
Facebook insider leaks: Hours of video of Zuckerberg & execs admitting they have 'too much power'
Project Veritas
Sun, 31 Jan 2021 00:01 UTC
In a Jan. 7 video, Zuckerberg is seen accusing then-President Trump of subverting the republic.
"It's so important that our political leaders lead by example, make sure we put the nation first here, and what we've seen is that the president [Trump] has been doing the opposite of that...The president [Trump] intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power," Zuckerberg said.
"His [Trump's] decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters in the Capitol I think has rightly bothered and disturbed people in the US and around the world," he said.
Zuckerberg also insinuated that Capitol protesters received better treatment than Black Lives Matter protesters.
"I know this is just a very difficult moment for a lot of us here, and especially our black colleagues. It was troubling to see how people in this [Capitol] mob were treated compared to the stark contrast we saw during protests earlier this [past] year," he said.
Guy Rosen, Facebook's VP of Integrity, described how the platform targets speech it deems dangerous.
"We have a system that is able to freeze commenting on threads in cases where our systems are detecting that there may be a thread that has hate speech or violence... these are all things we've built over the past three-four years as part of our investments into the integrity space our efforts to protect the election," Rosen said.
In a video recorded on Jan. 21, the Facebook CEO said it was significant to see Kamala Harris assume the duties of Vice President of the United States.
"Yesterday [Jan. 20] was truly a historic day. The past few weeks have certainly been a very difficult time in our nation. But we got our new president [Biden]. We also have the first woman and the first person of color as our vice president in the history of our country," he said.
"The swearing in of Vice President Harris really stands as a reminder that despite the challenges that we are facing as a country, we all have so much to be proud of," he said.
Zuckerberg praised Biden and his political agenda.
"I thought President Biden's inaugural address was very good," Zuckerberg said.
"In his first day, President Biden already issued a number of Executive Orders on areas that we as a company care quite deeply about and have for some time," he said. "Areas like immigration, preserving DACA, ending restrictions on travel from Muslim-majority countries, as well as other Executive Orders on climate and advancing racial justice and equity. I think these were all important and positive steps."
In the same Jan. 21 meeting, Facebook's Head of Global Affairs Nick Clegg addressed the international backlash that resulted from then-President Trump's suspension from the platform.
"There has been quite a lot of disquiet expressed by many leaders around the world, from the President of Mexico to Alexei Navalny in Russia, and Chancellor Angela Merkel and others saying, 'well this shows that private companies have got too much power...' we agree with that," he said.
"Ideally, we wouldn't be making these decisions on our own, we would be making these decisions in line with our own conformity, with democratically agreed rules and principles. At the moment, those democratically agreed rules don't exist. We still have to make decisions in real-time."
Facebook's VP of Civil Rights, Roy Austin, said that the company's products should reflect their views on race.
"I wonder whether or not we can use Oculus to help a white police officer to understand what it feels like to be a young black man who's stopped and searched and arrested by the police...I want every major decision to run through a civil rights lens," Austin said.
The videos leaked to Project Veritas by the Facebook insider illustrate the prevalence of partisan views and the lack of diversity of thought within the organization.
Project Veritas is releasing the full recordings these quotes were obtained from. View them on our YouTube Channel.
Full Length Facebook Q & A 1-07-21
Full Length Facebook Q & A 1-21-21
BIG TECH INSIDERS CAN CONTACT PROJECT VERITAS AT: VERITASTIPS@PROTONMAIL.COM
Reader Comments
..
Plan Oded Yinon is quite the guiding light this cabal revels in.
"Ideally, we wouldn't be making these decisions on our own, we would be making these decisions in line with our own conformity, with democratically agreed rules and principles. At the moment, those democratically agreed rules don't exist. We still have to make decisions in real-time."This is Zuckerberg again saying to the PTB 'go ahead and make whatever censorship/top down controls you want over internet freedoms - we're ready to go fully open Deep State when you are!' whilst appearing to be saying to the public, 'hey its not in our power to do this right without legislation'.
... this was always the plan. The rest is just message management so as to convince the users there was no other way.
Comment: See also: