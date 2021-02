Project Veritas released a new video today leaked by a brave Facebook insider exposing CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other senior executives admitting to the company's wide-ranging powers to censor political speech and promote partisan objectives.In a Jan. 7 video, Zuckerberg is seen accusing then-President Trump of subverting the republic."It's so important that our political leaders lead by example, make sure we put the nation first here, and what we've seen is that the president [Trump] has been doing the opposite of that...The president [Trump] intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power," Zuckerberg said."His [Trump's] decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters in the Capitol I think has rightly bothered and disturbed people in the US and around the world," he said.Guy Rosen, Facebook's VP of Integrity, described how the platform targets speech it deems dangerous.In a video recorded on Jan. 21, the Facebook CEO said it was significant to see Kamala Harris assume the duties of Vice President of the United States."Yesterday [Jan. 20] was truly a historic day. The past few weeks have certainly been a very difficult time in our nation. But we got our new president [Biden]. We also have the first woman and the first person of color as our vice president in the history of our country," he said."The swearing in of Vice President Harris really stands as a reminder that despite the challenges that we are facing as a country, we all have so much to be proud of," he said.Zuckerberg praised Biden and his political agenda."I thought President Biden's inaugural address was very good," Zuckerberg said.In the same Jan. 21 meeting, Facebook's Head of Global Affairs Nick Clegg addressed the international backlash that resulted from then-President Trump's suspension from the platform.Facebook's VP of Civil Rights, Roy Austin, said that the company's products should reflect their views on race."I wonder whether or not we can use Oculus to help a white police officer to understand what it feels like to be a young black man who's stopped and searched and arrested by the police...I want every major decision to run through a civil rights lens," Austin said.The videos leaked to Project Veritas by the Facebook insider illustrate the prevalence of partisan views and the lack of diversity of thought within the organization.Project Veritas is releasing the full recordings these quotes were obtained from. View them on our YouTube Channel.BIG TECH INSIDERS CAN CONTACT PROJECT VERITAS AT: VERITASTIPS@PROTONMAIL.COM