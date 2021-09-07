Part 1:

Introducing: The Moon Model of the Nucleus

"We do have a means whereby each and every one of us must, to some extent, be aware of everything in the universe... of course we may be aware of it, but we may not comprehend it".

"the next thing that struck me was: well, if space is going to be quantized, it should be quantized with the highest degree of symmetry. And so that immediately said, 'well those are the Platonic solids' ".

Plato's Solids

"We must proceed to distribute the figures we have just described between fire, earth, water, and air... let us assign the cube to earth, for it is the most immobile of the four bodies... the least mobile of the remaining figures (icosahedron) to water, the most mobile (tetrahedron) to fire, and the intermediate (octahedron) to air."

"Geometry is... pursued for the sake of the knowledge of what eternally exists, and not of what comes for a moment into existence and then perishes... it must draw the soul towards truth and give the finishing touch to the philosophical spirit".

The Pythagorean Golden Renaissance

"Would that even now indeed there may still... be a place for Plato's oracular saying. For when Greece was on fire on all sides with a long Civil War and was troubled with all the evils which usually accompany civil war, he was consulted about a Delian riddle, and was seeking salutary advice to the peoples. At length he replied that according to Apollo's opinion, Greece would be peaceful if the Greeks turned to geometry and other philosophical studies as these studies would lead their spirits from ambition and other forms of greed, out of which wars and other evils arise, to the love of peace and to moderation in all things".[5]

"It is my intention to show in this little book that the most great and good creator, in the creation of this moving universe and the arrangement of the heavens, looked to those five regular solids, which have been so celebrated from the time of Pythagoras and Plato, down to our own, and that he fitted to the nature of those solids, the number of the heavens, their proportions and the law of their motion."

The Mysterium Cosmographicum Revives the Timaeus

"The Earth is the circle which is the measure of all. Construct a dodecahedron around it. The circle surrounding that will be Mars. Round Mars, construct a tetrahedron. The circle surrounding that will be Jupiter. Round Jupiter, construct a cube. The circle surrounding that will be Saturn. Now construct an icosahedron inside the Earth. The circle inscribed within that will be Venus. Inside Venus, inscribe an octahedron. The circle inscribed within that will be Mercury."

Planetary orbits were ellipses with the sun occupying one foci That amidst the constantly accelerating/deacceleration motion of all planets around the sun, equal areas would be swept out in equal times That this entire process is governed by a substance/effluence shaped by a rotating sun analogous to magnetism and light.

Not Gravity... Magnetism: Kepler's Electric Insight

"One might inquire of me, what sort of body I consider the sun to be, from which the motive species descends. I would... urge him to inspect more closely the example of the magnet brought up a little earlier, whose power resides in the entire body of the magnet when it grows in mass or when by being divided it is diminished."

"Therefore, as the sun forever turns itself, the motive force or the outflowing of the species from the sun's magnetic fibres, diffused through all the distances of the planets, also rotates in an orb and does so in the same time as the sun, just as when a magnet is moved about, the magnetic power is also moved, and the iron along with it, following the magnetic force."

The Harmonies of the World

"Now eighteen months after the first light, three months after the true day, but a very few days after the pure Sun of that most wonderful study began to shine, nothing restrains me. It is my pleasure to yield to the inspired frenzy, it is my pleasure to taunt mortal men with the candid acknowledgement that I am stealing the golden vessels of the Egyptians to build a tabernacle to my God from them, far, far away from the boundaries of Egypt... Whether it is to be read by the people of the present or of the future makes no difference: Let it await its reader for a hundred years if God Himself has stood ready for six thousand years for one to study him."

A Return to Moon's Keplerian Revolution

Are there any harmonic force-free pathways/orbits that define the motion of protons inside of atomic nuclei such that they co-exist in close proximity without being violently repelled from each other? Additionally, is there some configuration of the nested platonic solids that offers us a clue to this arrangement?

© 21st Century Science



"God invented and gave us sight to the end that we might behold the courses of intelligence in the heaven, and apply them to the course of our own intelligence which are akin to them, the unperturbed to the perturbed, and that we, learning them and partaking of the natural truth of reason, might imitate the absolutely unerring courses of God and regulate our own vagaries."



Part 2:





Some Additional Words on Today's Pythagorean Revival- From Bussard's Polywell to the Safire Project

1) The harmony of the universe which was made in accordance with the same principles organizing a healthy human mind,



2) The relationships of boundedness and the golden section which underlay the nesting of the five Platonic Solids and harmonic divisions of musical proportions and



3) The belief in the self-perfectibility of creation.

The Electric Universe Revolution

"When we first fired up the bell jar and began measuring the electromagnetic and radio frequencies of the plasma - there was a rhythm, like a heartbeat; stable and continuous. Resonance is a principle in science, a principle that is both universal and scale-able. I wonder if resonance is playing a role in SAFIRE? "And with our reading of an atomic mass of 3, I also wonder if what we are observing is some kind of harmonic resonance mediating a nuclear reaction - to cause fusion. If this is the case, it's almost as if the universe is singing."

"I mean that which reason itself lays hold of by the power of dialectic, treating its assumptions not as absolute principles but literally as hypotheses, underpinnings, footings, and springboards, so to speak, to enable itself to rise to the principle of all, which admits of no hypothesis. After attaining that level, reason descends by taking hold of all the consequences that depend on this principle, until the very last conclusion, without ever making use of any object of sense perception but only going from Idea to Idea, to end with an Idea."



"It seems to be a natural consequence of our points of view to assume that the whole of space is filled with electrons and flying electric ions of all kinds. We have assumed that each stellar system in evolutions throws off electric corpuscles into space. It does not seem unreasonable therefore to think that the greater part of the material masses in the universe is found, not in the solar systems or nebulae, but in 'empty' space."