Sweden is banning entry for travelers from the United States, Israel and four other countries due to rising COVID-19 rates, according to Swedish media.
The temporary travel ban to the Scandinavian country goes into effect on September 6 and expires on October 31 unless extended.
Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia were also added to the travel ban list.
Interior Minister Mikael Damberg cited the sharp increases of coronavirus infections as the reason the countries were removed from the travel ban exemption, saying that despite Israel's successful vaccination campaign, the country is still home to large groups of unvaccinated people that has allowed the outbreak to spread.
Comment: It's not due to the unvaccinated. These Covid shots are not effective in stopping, or even slowing down, the spread of the virus. See:
- Objective:Health - 'Leaky' Vaccines, Immune Escape and Mutating Variants
- 60% of those older than 50 who die from COVID are double vaxxed
- Study: Fully vaccinated healthcare workers carry 251 times viral load, pose threat to unvaccinated patients, co-workers
- Israeli study: Natural immunity is 13x stronger than Pfizer COVID shots
Sweden is the second European Union (EU) country to ban Israeli visitors because of an increasing number of infections.
Portugal on Wednesday prohibited Israelis from entering the country, including vaccinated individuals and those able to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test.
Italy on Monday announced restrictions on Israeli travelers, with the southern European nation only allowing entry for vaccinated visitors, those who have recovered from the virus in the last six months and people presenting a negative COVID-19 test.
The moves by Sweden, Portugal and Italy follow the EU's recommendation to its 27 member states to reimpose travel restrictions on Israel and seven other countries due to rising coronavirus infections.
]