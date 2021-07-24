In a televised address Thursday night, Bennett called on all unvaccinated Israelis over the age of 12 to get the COVID shot immediately, urging the vaccinated to pressure unvaccinated friends and relatives to submit to receiving the jab.
Speaking hours after the Coronavirus Cabinet reimposed the Green Passport regime, Bennett accused unvaccinated Israelis of endangering vaccinated people's health, without providing scientific evidence to support his claims.
Comment: Israel's first trial of the "Green Passport" scheme in March failed miserably because it was not being enforced by businesses and was subsequently scrapped.
See here: Israel scraps its redundant vaccine passports
"Vaccine refusers are endangering everyone else's health, the people around them, and the freedom of all Israelis. They're threatening our freedom to work, the freedom of our children to learn."
"Vaccine refusers are hurting all of us," declared Israel's Prime Minister.
Comment: After the failure of the last trial, it will be interesting to see how Israeli authorities plan on implementing it this time round. Will much stricter and harsher measures be enforced for citizens who refuse vaccination?
Here is a recent video posted on Twitter supposedly showing how they are dealing with people who decide against vaccination:
Speaking to America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), Zehut Party Chairman Feiglin said: "I think what Bennett made of himself tonight is a funny little dictator, like a little Mussolini. We can see fascism rising in Israel; there's no other way to describe it.
"They're not hiding anymore that there's no medical or scientific reason for this tav yarok [Green Passport], as they call it, besides trying to force people who are not vaccinated to go ahead and do it."
Comment: Naftali Bennett sure seems to be living up to his reputation:
"In other words, they don't let you go anywhere, they don't let you work, or learn, or go to a wedding, not because you're risking anybody, but, they're trying to make you miserable."
The Montreal Holocaust Museum website quotes academic and activist Gregory H. Stanton, who says there are ten identifiable "stages of genocide", that do not necessarily follow a linear progression and may coexist. According to him, prevention measures may be implemented at any stage.
The ten stages are:
1. Classification
"Groups in a position of power will categorize people according to ethnicity, race, religion or nationality employing an us versus them mentality."
Today, people are being categorized according to vaccination status and are segregated and demonized by senior government officials.
2. Symbolization
"People are identified as Jews, Roma or Tutsis, etc., and made to stand out from others with certain colors or symbolic articles of clothing."
Today, people are identified as "anti-vaxxers", and made to stand out from others by denying them access to free society.
3. Discrimination
"A dominant group uses laws, customs, and political power to deny the rights of other groups. The powerless group may not be granted full civil rights or even citizenship."
4. Dehumanization
"The diminished value of the discriminated group is communicated through propaganda. Parallels are drawn with animals, insects or diseases."
5. Organization
"A state, its army or militia design genocidal killing plans."
6. Polarization
"Propaganda is employed to amplify the differences between groups. Interactions between groups are prohibited, and the moderate members of the group in power are killed."
7. Preparation
"The victims are identified, separated and forced to wear symbols. Deportations, isolation and forcible starvation. Death lists are drawn up."
8. Persecution
"Victims are identified and isolated based on their ethnic or religious identity. Death lists are drawn up. In state sponsored genocides, members of victim groups may be forced to wear identifying symbols. Their property is often expropriated."
9. Extermination
"The massacres begin. The perpetrators see their actions as 'extermination' since they do not consider their victims to be entirely human."
10. Denial
"The perpetrators of the genocide deny having committed their crimes. Victims are often blamed. Evidence is hidden and witnesses are intimidated."
