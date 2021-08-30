Four weeks working on a COVID ward makes stark the reality that the majority of our hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated and regret delaying. Some are very sick including young adults. Please don't delay your vaccine.

Israeli Data Show COVID Jab Is Failing in Over-50s

Israeli Data Considered the Best Around

Israel is being closely watched now because it was one of the first countries out of the gate with vaccinations in December 2020 and quickly achieved a degree of population coverage that was the envy of other nations — for a time.



The nation of 9.3 million also has a robust public health infrastructure and a population wholly enrolled in HMOs that track them closely, allowing it to produce high-quality, real-world data on how well vaccines are working.



'I watch [Israeli data] very, very closely because it is some of the absolutely best data coming out anywhere in the world,' says David O'Connor, a viral sequencing expert at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.



'Israel is the model,' agrees Eric Topol, a physician-scientist at Scripps Research. 'It's pure mRNA vaccines. It's out there early. It's got a very high level population [uptake]. It's a working experimental lab for us to learn from.'



Israel's HMOs ... track demographics, comorbidities, and a trove of coronavirus metrics on infections, illnesses, and deaths. 'We have rich individual-level data that allows us to provide real-world evidence in near-real time,' Balicer says ...



Now, the effects of waning immunity may be beginning to show in Israelis vaccinated in early winter; a preprint13 published last month ... found that protection from COVID-19 infection during June and July dropped in proportion to the length of time since an individual was vaccinated. People vaccinated in January had a 2.26 times greater risk for a breakthrough infection than those vaccinated in April.

Where Will It End?

US Tracks Only Fraction of Breakthrough Infections

"Among nursing home residents, one of the studies showed vaccine effectiveness dropped from 74.7% in the spring to just 53.1% by midsummer," ProPublica writes.20 "Similarly, another report found that the overall effectiveness among vaccinated New York adults dropped from 91.7% to just under 80% between May and July.



The new findings prompted the Biden administration to announce on Wednesday that people who got a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will be offered a booster shot eight months after their second dose. The program is scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 20 but needs approval from the Food and Drug Administration and a CDC advisory committee.



This latest development is seen by some as another example of shifting public health messaging and backpedaling that has accompanied every phase of the pandemic for 19 months through two administrations. A little more than a month ago, the CDC and the FDA released a joint statement saying that those who have been fully vaccinated 'do not need a booster shot at this time' ...



The CDC tracked all breakthrough cases until the end of April, then abruptly stopped without making a formal announcement. A reference to the policy switch appeared on the agency's website in May about halfway down the homepage.



'I was shocked,' said Dr. Leana Wen, a physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at George Washington University. 'I have yet to hear a coherent explanation of why they stopped tracking this information' ...



Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., became alarmed after the Provincetown outbreak and wrote to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on July 22, questioning the decision to limit investigation of breakthrough cases. He asked what type of data was being compiled and how it would be shared publicly21 ... Markey asked the agency to respond by Aug. 12. So far the senator has received no reply ..."

Vaxxed Are Up to 13 Times More Likely to Get Delta Variant

Fully Vaxxed Speak Out

Melissa Joan Hart, the former 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' star is 'really mad' she has a breakthrough case. Hart shared on Instagram Aug. 19 ... 'I got COVID. I am vaccinated. And I got COVID. And it's bad. It's weighing on my chest, it's hard to breathe' ...



Celebrity Hilary Duff, revealed she had COVID on Instagram Aug. 20. Duff said she was experiencing a bad headache, brain fog, sinus pressure and a loss of taste and smell despite being vaccinated ...



Slipknot singer Corey Taylor, 47, was devastated after testing positive for COVID and was forced to call off his upcoming appearance at a Michigan pop culture convention this weekend, Rolling Stone reported. 'I wish I had better news,' said Taylor in a recorded video message last week on Facebook. 'I woke up today and tested positive and I'm very, very sick' ...



Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors' observation Monday[August 23, 2021] at a Chicago hospital after getting COVID ... Jackson, a Chicago civil rights leader, was fully vaccinated and received his first dose in January during a publicized event where he urged others to receive the vaccine as soon as possible ...



Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Angus King (I-Maine) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) — announced Aug. 19 they tested positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated, CBS News reported ...



The news came days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who also was fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID. Illinois state Sen. Dan McConchie announced Aug. 21 he had a 'breakthrough' case of COVID.

CDC Has Also Hidden Breakthrough Cases in Other Ways

This is a policy designed to continuously inflate one number, and systematically minimize the other. What is that if not an obvious and deliberate act of deception?

How the CDC Invented the 'Pandemic of Unvaxxed' Narrative

COVID Shots 'Proven to Cause More Harm Than Good'

Results prove that none of the vaccines provide a health benefit and all pivotal trials show a statistically significant increase in 'all cause severe morbidity' in the vaccinated group compared to the placebo group.



The Moderna immunized group suffered 3,042 more severe events than the control group. The Pfizer data was grossly incomplete but data provided showed the vaccination group suffered 90 more severe events than the control group, when only including 'unsolicited' adverse events.



The Janssen immunized group suffered 264 more severe events than the control group. These findings contrast the manufacturers' inappropriate surrogate endpoints:



Janssen claims that their vaccine prevents 6 cases of severe COVID-19 requiring medical attention out of 19,630 immunized; Pfizer claims their vaccine prevents 8 cases of severe COVID-19 out of 21,720 immunized; Moderna claims its vaccine prevents 30 cases of severe COVID-19 out of 15,210 immunized.



Based on this data it is all but a certainty that mass COVID-19 immunization is hurting the health of the population in general. Scientific principles dictate that the mass immunization with COVID-19 vaccines must be halted immediately because we face a looming vaccine induced public health catastrophe.

Pfizer 0.00036%

Moderna 0.00125%

Janssen 0.00030%

Where Do We Go From Here?

