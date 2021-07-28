© REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo



Over 50% of Covid patients in England tested positive only after being hospitalised - likely for other reasons - leaked NHS data has suggested, raising questions about the true impact the virus is having on the healthcare system.However, the NHS has so far withheld this data from the public.Ultimately, the NHS leak indicates that many Covid patients are actually in hospital for non-Covid reasons, especially when one considers the widespread and regular use of PCR tests, Professor Carl Heneghan, director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, told the Telegraph."When people hear about hospitalisations with Covid, they will assume that Covid is the likely cause, but this data shows something quite different - this is about Covid being detected after tests were looking for it," he said, adding thatHeneghan described the leaked figures as "incredibly important" and urged the government to stop withholding such data.Tory MP Graham Brady issued a similar call for greater transparency, noting that even after 18 months of the health crisis, the government has failed to make detailed information about hospital admissions publicly available on a regular basis.Brady's colleague, Conservative MP Greg Clark, said that he would write to Health Secretary Sajid Javid and urge him to be more forthcoming with hospital data. The lawmaker noted that the accuracy of such information was vital, seeing as it is used to determine "how quickly restrictions should be lifted."An NHS spokesperson insisted that many patients are admitted with symptoms linked to the virus, and are later confirmed Covid cases upon receiving a post-admission test. Other patients in hospital may have "presymptomatic or asymptomatic" cases, the spokesman said.Recent news reports have been highlighting renewed pressure on the NHS, with Downing Street suggesting that the decision to lift many Covid restrictions earlier this month has led to an uptick in cases.However, even senior health officials appear to admit that the issue cannot be blamed on Covid alone. A letter from NHS hospital trusts to the government warned that a "massive backlog" of patients in need of care, as well as a large number of medical staff ordered to self-isolate or on annual leave, was exacerbating the crisis. In April it was reported that 4.7 million were waiting for operations and procedures in England, after the NHS stopped offering routine care in order to focus on Covid patients.