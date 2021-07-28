The Irish Government has announced that it will change the way it collects data on Covid hospitalisations by distinguishing between those who are admitted to hospital because of the virus and those who test positive after being admitted for other reasons. It's only taken them 17 months! RTÉ has the story
.
At present, the Health Service Executive [HSE] Covid hub website states that there are 141 people in hospital who have tested positive for Covid, of whom 22 are in ICU.
A Government spokesperson said it is "seeking better data on hospitalisations in order to better inform decision making.
"This includes details on the total number of positive cases in hospital, the number who contracted Covid while in hospital, and those being treated for Covid specifically."
RTÉ has also requested this information from the HSE but no data has been forthcoming.
The Government spokesperson added: "Details are also being sought on how many travel-related cases had been fully vaccinated.
"The matter will be discussed further with the National Public Health Emergency Team."
Last week, HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said the "great majority of [Covid patients are in hospital] because they are sick with Covid.
"In some cases there are outbreaks, and in those outbreaks people have been picked up who either who didn't have symptoms, or very mild symptoms."
However, Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group, told RTÉ's Morning Ireland last week that "nearly all the [coronavirus] cases" in the group's hospitals "are being admitted for other reasons" than Covid.
Of those that do test positive for the disease, "the majority are exhibiting mild or moderate symptoms".
Worth reading in full
.
Comment: Guess Ireland has finally caught up with the NHS in figuring out that only counting actual Covid deaths as Covid deaths (rather than anyone dying with Covid as a 'Covid death') the official numbers of total deaths from the disease will come down, making it seem as if the vaccines are working. Clever, no?
See: NHS Told to Identify Patients Actually Sick From Covid-19 Rather Than Those Testing Positive