Britain's daily Covid cases surged 36 per cent in one week -by a fifth as vaccinations keep hospitalisations low.A further 24,885 people tested positive for coronavirus today, up from 18,270 last Saturday and the sixth day in a row the daily figure has surged above 20,000.But the 18 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours marks a drop of 21.7 per cent on the 23 recorded on this day last week.It is a positive sign that jabs are keeping the number of serious cases small.Meanwhile, fully-vaccinated Britons are expected to be free to live as normal after coming into contact with a coronavirus sufferer within weeks.Officials have admitted the suggestion carries with it a risk that unvaccinated people may ignore the rules, The Times reported.A meeting of the Covid operations committee on Monday is expected to see ministers sign off the plan to 'advise' but not require fully vaccinated people to take daily tests if they are named as a contact to a coronavirus sufferer.Cabinet minister hope the plan will allow them to better support those who test positive, following complaints the rules are not currently being followed because of an absence of financial support.Dr Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer in communicable diseases at the University of Exeter's medical school, said he thought it was 'perfectly OK' for people who had received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine to be exempt from quarantine measures.Dr Pankhania told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'The gold standard would be to be cautious even if you have been immunised twice - in other words, fully immunised.'Therefore, having uncoupled that, we can start thinking about other uncoupling measures as well, such as no need to quarantine after being fully immunised.'Explaining his comments about testing being 'pretty inaccurate', he said quick-result lateral flow tests were giving a 'false sense of reassurance' to those testing negative.But critics of the proposed system say most people will refuse to take daily tests, meaning compliance will go 'out the window'.Hospitality businesses are outraged by the delay to the proposals, and want the rules in place earlier to allow workers to continue serving without being told to self-isolate for ten days.Rob Pitcher, chief executive of Revolution Bars Group, said the NHS Test and Trace app was making it 'very difficult' for the hospitality trade to recover following the coronavirus lockdowns.He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the company's Edinburgh bar was currently closed due to an infection case, one of its Manchester bars had just undergone a shutdown of 10 days and some outlets were running with reduced hours due to a shortage of kitchen staff.Mr Pitcher, whose company runs 66 bars, said: 'At any one point at the moment, we've probably got 10-15 per cent of our estate in some form of closure. It is having a huge impact across our business and the industry at large.'