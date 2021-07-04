© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo



The UK is entering a new phase of its Covid-19 response in which personal judgment will replace draconian restrictions and mask mandates, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has said.Jenrick told the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday that he was confident that all coronavirus measures would be lifted on July 19 as planned, stating that the success of the country's vaccine programme will allow for a return to normality.While acknowledging that it was possible that cases might rise as restrictions are eased, he said that Britain would have to rethink how it deals with the disease.According to Jenrick,In separate comments made to Sky News, the minister said that"Some members of society will want to do so for perfectly legitimate reasons but it will be a different period where we as private citizens make these judgements rather than the government telling you what to do," he said, stressing that once restrictions are lifted,after the government argued that measures were still necessary., signaling growing frustration with the rules, many of which have been in place nearly without interruption for over a year.