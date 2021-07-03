A subscriber from Europe recently emailed us and reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.
The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50, although there are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.
So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.
The EudraVigilance database reports that through June 19, 2021 there are 15,472 deaths and 1,509,266 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH
- COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
- COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
"Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as 'serious' if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect."A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.
Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.[1]
Here is the summary data through June 19, 2021:
Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 7,420 deaths and 560,256 injuries to 19/06/2021
- 16,133 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 81 deaths
- 12,637 Cardiac disorders incl. 964 deaths
- 101 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 7000 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 4 deaths
- 265 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 8,122 Eye disorders incl. 17 deaths
- 51,030 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 348 deaths
- 155,486 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,290 deaths
- 468 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 31 deaths
- 6,110 Immune system disorders incl. 32 deaths
- 17,549 Infections and infestations incl. 762 deaths
- 6,275 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 104 deaths
- 13,249 Investigations incl. 285 deaths
- 4,162 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 139 deaths
- 79,125 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 88 deaths
- 325 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 23 deaths
- 100,895 Nervous system disorders incl. 780 deaths
- 384 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 10 deaths
- 107 Product issues
- 9,928 Psychiatric disorders incl. 105 deaths
- 1,765 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 115 deaths
- 2,696 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 23,689 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 848 deaths
- 26,641 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 66 deaths
- 846 Social circumstances incl. 10 deaths
- 281 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 19 deaths
- 14,987 Vascular disorders incl. 289 deaths
- 2,239 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 29 deaths
- 3,315 Cardiac disorders incl. 446 deaths
- 39 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 1,454 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 82 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 1,883 Eye disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 10,655 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 142 deaths
- 33,936 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,759 deaths
- 209 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 1,117 Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 3,835 Infections and infestations incl. 234 deaths
- 2,480 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 77 deaths
- 2,670 Investigations incl. 89 deaths
- 1,297 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 85 deaths
- 15,131 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 77 deaths
- 128 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 15 deaths
- 21,684 Nervous system disorders incl. 424 deaths
- 255 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 2 death
- 20 Product issues
- 2,437 Psychiatric disorders incl. 69 deaths
- 807 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 52 deaths
- 459 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
- 5,640 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 399 deaths
- 6,538 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 28 deaths
- 504 Social circumstances incl. 13 deaths
- 397 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 38 deaths
- 3,432 Vascular disorders incl. 141 deaths
- 9,136 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 132 deaths
- 12,135 Cardiac disorders incl. 396 deaths
- 95 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 8,797 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 309 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 13,459 Eye disorders incl. 12 deaths
- 81,806 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 161 deaths
- 212,663 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 891 deaths
- 525 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 25 deaths
- 3,085 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths
- 17,791 Infections and infestations incl. 217 deaths
- 7,854 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 77 deaths
- 16,731 Investigations incl. 79 deaths
- 9,765 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 50 deaths
- 123,637 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 45 deaths
- 332 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps) incl. 8 deaths
- 169,286 Nervous system disorders incl. 532 deaths
- 223 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 4 deaths
- 103 Product issues
- 14,931 Psychiatric disorders incl. 27 deaths
- 2,809 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 29 deaths
- 5,967 Reproductive system and breast disorders
- 26,631 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 387 deaths
- 36,457 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 22 deaths
- 772 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
- 671 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 16 deaths
- 17,066 Vascular disorders incl. 235 deaths
- 306 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 16 deaths
- 496 Cardiac disorders incl. 56 deaths
- 14 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
- 177 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 8 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
- 383 Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths
- 3,086 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 23 deaths
- 8,761 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 137 deaths
- 52 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 4 deaths
- 85 Immune system disorders
- 392 Infections and infestations incl. 13 deaths
- 320 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 8 deaths
- 2,003 Investigations incl. 37 deaths
- 184 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 5,718 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 17 deaths
- 16 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl. cysts and polyps)
- 7,093 Nervous system disorders incl. 68 deaths
- 9 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
- 9 Product issues
- 355 Psychiatric disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 119 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 8 deaths
- 114 Reproductive system and breast disorders
- 1,130 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 43 deaths
- 804 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 72 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
- 336 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 26 deaths
- 1,289 Vascular disorders incl. 60 deaths
[1] These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country's adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.
