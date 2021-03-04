© Neil Hall/EPA



it only wanted to hire new staff who had had the vaccine

A government plan to force all NHS and care staff in England to get vaccinated against Covid-19 has been criticised as "sinister" and likely to increase the numbers refusing to have the jab.Health unions and hospital bosses urged the health service to continue its efforts to persuade its 1.4 million workforce in England to get immunised rather than resorting to compulsion and "bullying" to try to increase take-up.that it was considering making it mandatory for everyone working in health and social care to have the jab as a way of protecting patients.But the report triggered unease and criticism from key organisations in both sectors.said Christina McAnea, the general secretary of Unison, which represents about 100,000 NHS staff.Dr Chaand Nagpaul, the BMA's chair of council, said. "While we still do not have universal coverage among healthcare staff, it would be wrong to draw unfair conclusions about them 'refusing' vaccines," he said."Thorough work must be done by employers and government to understand and address the reasons why some staff are yet to be vaccinated. Any proposal for a compulsory requirement for healthcare workers to be vaccinated raises clear ethical and legal implications."about the need for enforced take-up. "We continue to encourage all nursing staff to have the vaccine, and," said Dame Donna Kinnair, the RCN's chief executive and general secretary."It is inherent within the Nursing and Midwifery Council code that nursing staff take measures to protect their patients and the public against serious illness as a professional responsibility."Take-up among nursing staff had been high, with, Kinnair added.Ministers are reportedly considering making vaccination mandatory for health and care staff because of evidence thatThe Daily Mail reported thatSaffron Cordery, the, we would encourage all NHS staff to have a Covid-19 vaccination when they are offered one because of the protection it provides them, their patients, and their families."While trust leaders are pleased with the strong uptake of the vaccine amongst staff groups so far, more must be done to address vaccine hesitancy within the workforce and throughout society."The most effective way to do this is by giving them the support they need,, and sharing information about the benefits of vaccinations, so that NHS staff choose to have the jab."In care homes, the latest NHS data shows that up toNadra Ahmed, the executive chairman of the National Care Association, saidtheir loved one in a facility.However, the NHS figures do not account for jabs delivered in the last fortnight andwho are expressing concerns, circulating NHS literature on the safety of the vaccine and putting together information videos., said Emily Knight, MHA's head of corporate affairs.The NHS has said the vaccines do not affect fertility in women and men and the Vatican has said Catholics can take"We are having genuine, honest conversations and really taking concerns seriously," said Knight, who added that there appeared to be increasing "normalisation" of having the vaccine.Government sources stressed no decision had yet been taken and the review still had many weeks to run. Ministers are grappling with concerns over some NHS and social care workers rejecting a vaccine for reasons unrelated to health, and employers subsequently threatening only to hire those who have been inoculated.