© AP/Armando Franca



"However, I am aware that, in addition to the health problem, we now have a psychological problem: the citizens are afraid. Even if the perceived danger of the virus is illusory, the fear that is installed is real and makes it difficult to rationally interpret current data."

Our family spent some time with Swedish friends yesterday, showing them around Sintra. As we would move from car to building, I would have to remind to have masks handy. See, in Sweden, they aren't required to use masks. Our guests are not habituated to mask-wearing like the rest of us in the western world. There were guidelines implemented to reduce risks, some folks were asked to work from home, and general precautions were given, but it was nowhere near the heavy-handed approach most of the western world implemented. Official data Listening to our friends speak about the differences between Portugal and Sweden's COVID response was fascinating and infuriating.when a friend from Canada sent a report about Portugal.You heard correctly. 152 COVID deaths in Portugal from, not 15,000, as is popularly understood. If you're like me, you're not going to take this statement at face value.is the damning bit of the report.So who's behind the report?You can read his open letter to the Portuguese President asking for Portugal to review its COVID stance. If you're not fluent in Portuguese, Google Translate makes a nice browser extension that allows you to translate any language to English automatically. It's also hard to overemphasize just how conservative Portugal is compared to the USA.And reaching for political power is almost totally absent in my experience. Getting on with one another is more important.In his letter, Dr. Dias quotes thatIn other words, that's 36 out of 10,000 people who contract COVID will die.It's hard for me to imagine Portugal was alone in their over-reporting of deaths.The data is increasingly difficult to interpret the wrong way. Setting the recent Judicial ruling on COVID death's aside, the popularly reported death rates between Portugal and Sweden show NO DIFFERENCE in mortality rates from lockdowns versus no lockdowns. At this point,. No problem there. It happens to all of us from time to time.But by the living saints,Better yet, dig into the data and see if I'm lying. Maybe you'll come out of your fearful daze. And if you do,Really, I would like to be proven wrong so I can stop thinking this entire situation is one big psyops operation to scare the global population into giving up liberties to their governments. Seriously — someone, please find me some tangible data so I don't think the world is going insane from an invisible virus we should have named FEAR instead of COVID.