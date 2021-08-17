O:H header
Welcome to another 'In the News' episode of the Objective:Health show, where we look into the latest health headlines to give you the O:H take.

On this week's show, we look at German pathologist Dr. Peter Schirmacher findings after doing autopsies on 40 patients who died within 2 weeks of getting the Covid shot. He concluded that 30-40% could be directly attributed to the "vaccines." He's not calling for anything drastic; simply asking for more autopsies of those who die shortly after getting injected to see if his numbers pan out. But, as could be predicted Germany has thus far been reluctant to act, and his story is being suppressed.

We also discuss a new study that looked at more than 5 million survey responses and found that, when dividing the responses via education, the most 'vaccine hesitant' group of all was PhDs. Curiously, the responses showed the general trend of decreasing hesitancy with higher education, yet the PhD group bucked that trend.

We talk about all of this and more on this edition of Objective:Health. Join us for a scintillating discussion!


Running Time: 00:29:32

Download: MP3 — 27 MB