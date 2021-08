evidence of waning natural immunity was demonstrated

A new pre-print Israeli study has found that people with natural immunity to COVID-19 could be 13 times less likely to contract the respiratory virus than those who were solely vaccinated against the disease.Conducted by researchers at Maccabi Healthcare and Tel Aviv University, the yet-to-be peer-reviewed study found that when comparing individuals previously infected with the virus and those that received two jabs of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, those with natural infection saw greater protection against the delta variant and breakthrough infection.The study ultimately concluded thatand that "individuals who were both previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 and given a single dose of the vaccine gained additional protection against the Delta variant."While the Israeli Health Ministry has indicated that the delta variant may be more likely to cause reinfection among recovered COVID-19 patients than previous variants, the data shows that natural immunity remains effective at offering robust protection against the virus.Israel remains one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, ranking third in doses administered per 100 people.