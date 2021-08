"Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio and on tour. I mention this because you won't be seeing me at these upcoming shows. I also want to share my story so that anyone else experiencing the agony and isolation of getting left behind right now knows they're not entirely alone."

"There are countless folks (like me) for whom these shots carry a greater risk than the virus. Most of us don't publicly share a private medical decision we made with careful consideration with our doctor. We know it's not an easy conversation to unfold.



"If it looks like half the population is having a shockingly different reaction to these jabs than what was expected -- it's probably because their life experiences have have actually been shockingly different, and their reasons range from a conscientious risk/benefit analysis, to the financial inability to take time off work/lack of healthcare in the event of potential side effects to an understandable distrust in the system that has never prioritized the health and well-being of their communities."

Pete Parada, drummer for the Californian rock band Offspring, said he was ousted from the band because he refused to get a COVID vaccine, despite having already had COVID and acquiring natural immunity In an Instagram post , Parada said:Parada has a history of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a serious but rare autoimmune disorder linked to multiple vaccines , including COVID vaccines "The risks far outweigh the benefits," he said.Parada said he has no negative feelings towards the band. "They're doing what they believe is best for them," he said, "while I am doing the same."Parada explained:Parada encouraged others to make room for all perspectives and to refrain from dehumanizing, dominating or shutting down the voices of the vaccine-hesitant.Offspring has not commented on Parada's statement. Parada has played with the group since 2007, and is featured on their four most recent albums.