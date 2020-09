© EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA

Musician Van Morrison, best known for songs like "Brown Eyed Girl," "Domino" and "Wild Night," and for seminal albums "Moondance" and "Astral Weeks," is set to release three songs protesting the U.K. lockdown.First up is "Born to Be Free," out Sept. 25, followed by "As I Walked Out" on Oct. 9, and "No More Lockdown" on Oct. 23.Morrison's lyrics are straightforward. In "Born to Be Free," he sings:"As I Walked Out" features the lines: "Well, on the government website from the 21st March 2020/It said COVID-19 was no longer high risk/Then two days later/They put us under lockdown."And, "No More Lockdown" has the lyrics: "No more lockdown/No more government overreach," the musician sings in the chorus. "No more fascist bullies/Disturbing our peace.""No more taking of our freedom/And our God given rights/Pretending it's for our safety/When it's really to enslave."In early September, Morrison played some socially distanced gigs at Newcastle Upon Tyne and London. In August, he had posted a statement on his official website that read:The statement has since been removed from his website.Morrison's March concert dates at the London Palladium fell in the early days of lockdown and have now been rescheduled over September and October. He also has an upcoming gig in Madrid and several at his hometown, Belfast.The musician's protest songs arrive at a time when the U.K. is looking at a second wave of coronavirus with more than 3,300 new cases recorded daily. Restrictions have been imposed in the North-East of England from Friday.