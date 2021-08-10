At some point though, the truth was bound to seep out and it appears as though the levy is about to break on the truth of the "break-through" cases.
An Israeli reporter from News Israel 13 interviewed Dr. Kobi Haviv, who is the director of the Herzog Hospital in Jerusalem.
She began by saying, "I understand that most of the patients are vaccinated, even 'severe' patients."
Dr. Haviv responds with, "Exactly. Naturally occurring. Old people, most of them are vaccinated. Most of the population is vaccinated, and 90%...85-90% of the hospitalizations here are fully vaccinated people."
"Yes, unfortunately, the vaccine, as they say, its effectiveness is waning. Outbreaks in hospitals, one patient infects a large number of people, it is not just here and there." He continued, "As we mentioned earlier, the effectiveness of the vaccine is really fading."
Alex Berenson on Substack has an excellent update on the Israeli vaccine data and the findings are unsettling.
He reports that new serious cases have risen 10-fold since the beginning of July - from roughly five a day to about 40 [per day] over the last week. The overall number of patients has soared too - from 30 to more than 200.
He says the vast majority of the Israeli population is fully vaccinated, writing, "Israel did an excellent job convincing people over 60 to be vaccinated. Only about 1 person in 15 in that age range didn't receive at least one dose. Fewer than 1 in 10 is not fully vaccinated."
Mr. Berenson writes that "Israel and the United Kindom were the two major countries that vaccinated earliest and most aggressively. And they are much better at providing data than the United States - they provide updates every day, which limits their opportunities to manipulate it."
Reference this Immunity study which lays out researcher's findings, comparing natural immunity to benefits derived by currently available vaccines. They wrap up their report with; We conclude that memory antibodies selected over time by natural infection have greater potency and breadth than antibodies elicited by vaccination.
