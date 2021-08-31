O:H header
With the rise of the dreaded Covid variants, the authorities have been screeching from the pulpit that everyone needs to be vaccinated to protect themselves, now more than ever. However, there is significant evidence that these variants have arisen specifically due to wide-scale vaccination events. Called 'leaky vaccines,' this possibility arises when the shots don't eradicate the disease in its entirety, but allow the virus to mutate into forms resistant to the vaccine.

Indeed, some scientists were warning about this possibility since the vaccine's release. Dr. Geert Vanden Bosche mentioned this in an open letter to the WHO back in March, but he and others have been publicly commenting on this phenomenon for even longer.

"There can be no doubt that continued mass vaccination campaigns will enable new, more infectious viral variants to become increasingly dominant and ultimately result in a dramatic incline in new cases despite enhanced vaccine coverage rates. There can be no doubt either that this situation will soon lead to complete resistance of circulating variants to the current vaccines." - Dr. Geert Vanden Bosche

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health where we discuss these 'leaky vaccines' and how they may in fact be driving this rise in variants we're being told we need to vaccinate for.


