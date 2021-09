Priebus calls for wide-ranging review

Wisconsin lawmakers will spend hundreds of thousands to review the presidential election and will soon issue subpoenas as part of their effort, according to Reince Priebus, the former head of the state and national arms of the Republican Party.Priebus, the first chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, made the comments Tuesday on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's podcast. He described the plans three days after Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester met with Trump about his plans to review the election.Vos this summer hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to oversee the review. Gableman in November contended the election was stolen.In a statement, Vos confirmed he had approved spending more on Gableman's efforts but did not disclose how much. He said he would be hiring contractors to help Gableman but did not name them.Vos did not describe what he meant by a "cyber-forensic audit." Both he and Gableman have said in recent weeks that there were no clear definitions describing what a forensic audit is.Ann Jacobs, a Democrat who serves as chairwoman of the bipartisan state Elections Commission, said Republicans are engaging in unfortunate efforts that sow distrust in an election that courts have repeatedly upheld."I think that these multiple attempts to invalidate Wisconsin's elections are a waste of taxpayer dollars and a waste of the time of the individuals involved," she said.Brandtjen and some other Republicans have pushed Vos to conduct an election audit similar to a partisan, months-long review of ballots in Arizona.Election security experts and other critics, including some high-profile Republicans in Arizona, have called the review sloppy and untrustworthy. It is being conducted by Cyber Ninjas , a Florida-based computer firm that has never before reviewed election results.Gableman this month visited Arizona to talk to officials conducting a partisan election review in that state and attended a South Dakota forum hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell , who has promoted baseless conspiracy theories that China hacked the election.Rep. Mark Spreitzer, a Beloit Democrat who sits on the Assembly Elections Committee, said Vos has caved to pressure from Trump and his allies after resisting it for months. He said Vos's recent meeting with Trump — and the photo of it Vos posted on Facebook — proved to be a turning point."He needed the photo op so that he could satisfy Republicans back here in Wisconsin. And he had to pay for the photo and he's paying for the photo by giving Trump what he wants," Spreitzer said.Jefferson Davis, a former village president of Menomonee Falls, said he is helping line up thousands of volunteers and donors who could help with a review of the election. He declined to name computer experts who he said he is working with.Davis, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance violations in 2005 , said the election review should include having volunteers knock on the doors of thousands of voters to confirm they live where they say they live. Democrats said such a plan would risk intimidating or harassing voters."This is the most sick, despicable, evil, toxic thing you could ever imagine in the history of our state," Davis said of the way the 2020 election was run. "And we are never going to allow that to happen."Priebus said officials need to review the state's voter rolls, which are publicly available and are routinely monitored by political activists from both sides. The state Supreme Court in a 5-2 ruling in April determined election officials had properly maintained the voter rolls when considering whether people had moved.Priebus said Gableman needs to "forensically review" absentee ballots that were cast by voters who said they were indefinitely confined because of age or disability. Under state law, those voters don't have to show ID to vote absentee.Contact Patrick Marley at patrick.marley@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley