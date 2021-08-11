Just the News reported yesterday that 5,000 absentee ballots were adjudicated after the 2020 Election in Fulton County.
Welcome to the arcane process known as adjudication, where human judgment is substituted for machine scanning in cases where voters incorrectly filled out a paper ballot. Election officials and official observers have dealt with it for years, with everyday citizens mostly oblivious to the process.In addition, Solomon claims ballots adjudicated were altered by election workers.
But in 2020, adjudication played a much larger role in states like Georgia, which allowed hundreds of thousands of additional citizens to vote absentee for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In all, more than 5,000 of the 148,000 absentee ballots cast — or about 3% — in Georgia's largest county required some form of human intervention, according to logs obtained from Fulton County by Just the News under an open records act request.
The problem with Fulton County's reporting to John Solomon is that the County claimed over 100,000 absentee ballots were adjudicated on Election Day.
A video of Fulton County's Barron shows him explaining the adjudication process for absentee ballots and noting over 100,000 absentee ballots had been adjudicated in the County at that time on Election Day.
There is no way that Fulton County could adjudicate over 100,000 absentee ballots in the county on Election Day and then accurately state months later to John Solomon that they adjudicated only 5,000 absentee ballots in their county in the 2020 Election. This is not correct. It is a lie.
